Video Round Up: 15 MTB Christmas Edits

Dec 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Christmas edits can be pretty hit or miss, but here are some of our favorites that we thought made something more memorable:

The Biggest Slice of British Pie Christmas Ride



A Rocky Mountain Christmas

A Rocky Mountain Christmas

by RockyMountainBicycles
Josh Carlson, Reece Wallace and Yoann Barelli - "Oh What Fun it is to Ride"

"Oh What Fun it is to Ride"

by giantbicycles
Riding Chilean Antigrip "Powder" for Christmas

Christmas powder from antigrip

by siete
'Tis The Season To Be Shredding - Richie Schley, Barry Nobles, Nik Nestoroff, and Justin Fierro



Loam Carnage & Long Jumping at the TrailMaps Christmas social



Rob Welch - Peaty's Badass Santa

Peaty's Badass Santa

by Peatys
Chris Akrigg - Happy Christmas from Mongoose



Mark Matthews - Santa Slays

Santa Slays

by mmatthews
Lego Santa Backflips a Mountain Bike



Misfit Mountain Community Choir - Send It With You (At Christmas)

Send It With You (At Christmas) - A Mountain Biking Music Video

by misfitmountain
Ines Thoma - Santa Needs Help

Ines Thoma in Santa Needs Help

by sarahmoore
Joe Nation - Santa's Running Late

Santa's Running Late

by FRNZ
'The Gingerbread Jumps' with Kathi Kuypers



The Bike That Saved Christmas: A Stop-Motion Film



Bonus Video: Santa's Rocket Sleigh




