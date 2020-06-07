Video Round Up: 18 Years of the Fort William DH World Cup

As one of the longest-standing World Cup venues, Fort William has seen plenty of amazing racing action over the years from Kovarik's win in 2002 to the treacherous woods of 2017. With no Fort William race this year we have gathered together 18 years of racing footage from one of the most iconic World Cup DH tracks.
Men:
1st. Chris Kovarik: 4:33.98
2nd. Cedric Gracia: +14.02
3rd. Nathan Rennie: +14.02
4th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +16.38
5th. Mickael Pascal: +17.46
Women:
1st. Tracy Moseley: 5:45.99
2nd. Vanessa Quin: +6.48
3rd. Sabrina Jonnier: +10.64
4th. Fionn Griffiths: +11.45
5th. Missy Giove: +14.18
Men:
1st. Cédric Gracia: 4:08.05
2nd. Mickael Pascal: +1.11
3rd. Nathan Rennie: +1.87
4th. Greg Minnaar: +3.54
5th. Sam Hill: +3.96
Women:
1st. Céline Gros: 4:42.57
2nd. Sabrina Jonnier: +2.87
3rd. Emmeline Ragot: +7.00
4th. Tracy Moseley: +8.65
5th. Nolvenn Le Caer: +9.01
Men:
1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:10.24
2nd. Cédric Gracia: +3.36
3rd. Sam Hill: +3.89
4th. Steve Peat: +3.93
5th. Mickael Pascal: +4.60
Women:
1st. Anne-Caroline Chausson: 4:53.20
2nd. Sabrina Jonnier: +2.12
3rd. Helen Gaskell: +4.66
4th. Céline Gros: +5.91
5th. Vanessa Quin: +6.35
Men:
1st. Steve Peat: 4:11.44
2nd. Greg Minnaar: +2.13
3rd. Nathan Rennie: +3.39
4th. Chris Kovarik: +4.32
5th. Gee Atherton: +4.62
Women:
1st. Tracy Moseley: 4:59.97
2nd. Rachel Atherton: +0.92
3rd. Sabrina Jonnier: +2.05
4th. Kathy Pruitt: +2.53
5th. Vanessa Quin: +4.65
Men:
1st. Sam Hill: 4:25.33
2nd. Cédric Gracia: +1.26
3rd. Greg Minnaar: +2.31
4th. Steve Peat: +2.35
5th. Gee Atherton: +2.44
Women:
1st. Tracy Moseley: 5:12.05
2nd. Rachel Atherton: +7.58
3rd. Sabrina Jonnier: +8.89
4th. Helen Gaskell: +10.52
5th. Céline Gros: +13.08
Men:
1st. Sam Hill: 4:52.01
2nd. Fabien Barel: +0.64
3rd. Gee Atherton: +4.37
4th. Greg Minnaar: +7.95
5th. Pasqual Canals Flix: +8.28
Women:
1st. Sabrina Jonnier: 5:28.35
2nd. Rachel Atherton: +4.01
3rd. Tracey Hannah: +11.54
4th. Tracy Moseley: +19.41
5th. Fionn Griffiths: +19.86
Men:
1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:43.52
2nd. Gee Atherton: +3.17
3rd. Steve Peat: +3.90
4th. Nathan Rennie: +4.67
5th. Sam Hill: +5.18
Women:
1st. Tracy Moseley: 5:20.87
2nd. Sabrina Jonnier: +4.14
3rd. Rachel Atherton: +5.89
4th. Mio Suemasa: +14.77
5th. Melissa Buhl: +24.32
Men:
1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:38.980
2nd. Sam Hill: +1.450
3rd. Sam Blenkinsop: +2.870
4th. Gee Atherton: +2.990
5th. Mick Hannah: +4.150
Women:
1st. Tracy Moseley: 5:17.650
2nd. Myriam Nicole: +9.020
3rd. Melissa Buhl: +12.950
4th. Mio Suemasa: +13.700
5th. Fionn Griffiths: +14.100
Men:
1st. Gee Atherton: 4:35.700
2nd. Cam Cole: +0.480
3rd. Greg Minnaar: +1.210
4th. Aaron Gwin: +2.010
5th. Mick Hannah: +2.050
Women:
1st. Sabrina Jonnier: 5:11.570
2nd. Rachel Atherton: +1.110
3rd. Floriane Pugin: +4.870
4th. Tracy Moseley: +4.890
5th. Emmeline Ragot: +9.080
Men:
1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:43.854
2nd. Danny Hart: +1.299
3rd. Brook Macdonald: +1.934
4th. Gee Atherton: +3.004
5th. Aaron Gwin: +3.193
Women:
1st. Tracy Moseley: 5:21.898
2nd. Rachel Atherton: +1.721
3rd. Floriane Pugin: +7.530
4th. Myriam Nicole: +8.251
5th. Sabrina Jonnier: +10.072
Men:
1st. Aaron Gwin: 4:48.210
2nd. Danny Hart: +0.834
3rd. Gee Atherton: +2.516
4th. Sam Hill: +3.532
5th. Josh Bryceland: +5.056
Women:
1st. Emmeline Ragot: 5:27.089
2nd. Rachel Atherton: +1.315
3rd. Myriam Nicole: +9.416
4th. Floriane Pugin: +11.698
5th. Tracy Moseley: +14.259
Men:
1st. Gee Atherton: 4:36.712
2nd. Brook MacDonald: +1.142
3rd. Steve Smith: +1.361
4th. Sam Blenkinsop: +1.489
5th. Mick Hannah: +1.968
Women:
1st. Rachel Atherton: 5:08.846
2nd. Manon Carpenter: +10.139
3rd. Emmeline Ragot: +11.373
4th. Myriam Nicole: +15.450
5th. Morgane Charre: +16.646
Men:
1st. Troy Brosnan: 4:36.580
2nd. Sam Hill: +1.659
3rd. Danny Hart: +2.076
4th. Aaron Gwin: +2.516
5th. Gee Atherton: +3.142
Women:
1st. Emmeline Ragot: 5:12.624
2nd. Myriam NicoleI: +8.710
3rd. Tracey Hannah: +13.976
4th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +18.567
5th. Jill Kintner: +22.994
Men:
1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:47.693
2nd. Aaron Gwin: +1.119
3rd. Marcelo Gutiérrez Villegas: +4.047
4th. Gee Atherton: +4.248
5th. Sam Blenkinsop: +5.350
Women:
1st. Rachel Atherton: 5:31.654
2nd. Tahnée Seagrave: +7.989
3rd. Emmeline Ragot: +15.922
4th. Manon Carpenter: +22.393
5th. Katy Curd: +22.752
Men:
1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:35.601
2nd. Aaron Gwin: +3.357
3rd. Danny Hart: +3.995
4th. Adam Brayton: +4.046
5th. Troy Brosnan: +4.734
Women:
1st. Rachel Atherton: 5:11.219
2nd. Tracey Hannah: +12.049
3rd. Manon Carpenter: +20.889
4th. Katy Curd: +29.805
5th. Morgane Charre: +31.830
Men:
1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:40.344
2nd. Jack Moir: +2.979
3rd. Aaron Gwin: +3.799
4th. Marcelo Gutiérrez Villegas: +4.490
5th. Rémi Thirion: +4.676
Women:
1st. Tracey Hannah: 5:39.298
2nd. Myriam Nicole: +10.245
3rd. Emilie Siegenthaler: +13.810
4th. Manon Carpenter: +16.001
5th. Morgane Charre: +25.848
Men:
1st. Amaury Pierron: 4:34.452
2nd. Loris Vergier: +0.270
3rd. Troy Brosnan: +0.311
4th. Reece Wilson: +1.323
5th. Loïc Bruni: +2.587
Women:
1st. Tahnée Seagrave: 5:10.960
2nd. Myriam Nicole: +8.251
3rd. Rachel Atherton: +9.056
4th. Marine Cabirou: +10.822
5th. Tracey Hannah: +11.784
Men:
1st. Amaury Pierron: 4:28.578
2nd. Troy Brosnan: +3.582
3rd. Loris Vergier: +3.631
4th. Finn Iles: +7.203
5th. Danny Hart: +7.518
Women:
1st. Rachel Atherton: 5:15.560
2nd. Tracey Hannah: +1.611
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: +8.822
4th. Marine Cabirou: +13.374
5th. Veronika Widmann: +15.735
0 Comments
Post a Comment