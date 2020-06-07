Video Round Up: 18 Years of the Fort William DH World Cup

2002

Results:

Men:



1st. Chris Kovarik: 4:33.98

2nd. Cedric Gracia: +14.02

3rd. Nathan Rennie: +14.02

4th. Nicolas Vouilloz: +16.38

5th. Mickael Pascal: +17.46



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 5:45.99

2nd. Vanessa Quin: +6.48

3rd. Sabrina Jonnier: +10.64

4th. Fionn Griffiths: +11.45

5th. Missy Giove: +14.18





2003

Results:

Men:



1st. Cédric Gracia: 4:08.05

2nd. Mickael Pascal: +1.11

3rd. Nathan Rennie: +1.87

4th. Greg Minnaar: +3.54

5th. Sam Hill: +3.96



Women:



1st. Céline Gros: 4:42.57

2nd. Sabrina Jonnier: +2.87

3rd. Emmeline Ragot: +7.00

4th. Tracy Moseley: +8.65

5th. Nolvenn Le Caer: +9.01





2004

Results:

Men:



1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:10.24

2nd. Cédric Gracia: +3.36

3rd. Sam Hill: +3.89

4th. Steve Peat: +3.93

5th. Mickael Pascal: +4.60



Women:



1st. Anne-Caroline Chausson: 4:53.20

2nd. Sabrina Jonnier: +2.12

3rd. Helen Gaskell: +4.66

4th. Céline Gros: +5.91

5th. Vanessa Quin: +6.35





2005

Results:

Men:



1st. Steve Peat: 4:11.44

2nd. Greg Minnaar: +2.13

3rd. Nathan Rennie: +3.39

4th. Chris Kovarik: +4.32

5th. Gee Atherton: +4.62



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 4:59.97

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +0.92

3rd. Sabrina Jonnier: +2.05

4th. Kathy Pruitt: +2.53

5th. Vanessa Quin: +4.65





2006

Results:

Men:



1st. Sam Hill: 4:25.33

2nd. Cédric Gracia: +1.26

3rd. Greg Minnaar: +2.31

4th. Steve Peat: +2.35

5th. Gee Atherton: +2.44



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 5:12.05

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +7.58

3rd. Sabrina Jonnier: +8.89

4th. Helen Gaskell: +10.52

5th. Céline Gros: +13.08





2007 - World Championships

Results:

Men:



1st. Sam Hill: 4:52.01

2nd. Fabien Barel: +0.64

3rd. Gee Atherton: +4.37

4th. Greg Minnaar: +7.95

5th. Pasqual Canals Flix: +8.28



Women:



1st. Sabrina Jonnier: 5:28.35

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +4.01

3rd. Tracey Hannah: +11.54

4th. Tracy Moseley: +19.41

5th. Fionn Griffiths: +19.86





2008

Results:

Men:



1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:43.52

2nd. Gee Atherton: +3.17

3rd. Steve Peat: +3.90

4th. Nathan Rennie: +4.67

5th. Sam Hill: +5.18



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 5:20.87

2nd. Sabrina Jonnier: +4.14

3rd. Rachel Atherton: +5.89

4th. Mio Suemasa: +14.77

5th. Melissa Buhl: +24.32





2009

Results:

Men:



1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:38.980

2nd. Sam Hill: +1.450

3rd. Sam Blenkinsop: +2.870

4th. Gee Atherton: +2.990

5th. Mick Hannah: +4.150



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 5:17.650

2nd. Myriam Nicole: +9.020

3rd. Melissa Buhl: +12.950

4th. Mio Suemasa: +13.700

5th. Fionn Griffiths: +14.100





2010

Results:

Men:



1st. Gee Atherton: 4:35.700

2nd. Cam Cole: +0.480

3rd. Greg Minnaar: +1.210

4th. Aaron Gwin: +2.010

5th. Mick Hannah: +2.050



Women:



1st. Sabrina Jonnier: 5:11.570

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +1.110

3rd. Floriane Pugin: +4.870

4th. Tracy Moseley: +4.890

5th. Emmeline Ragot: +9.080





2011

Results:

Men:



1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:43.854

2nd. Danny Hart: +1.299

3rd. Brook Macdonald: +1.934

4th. Gee Atherton: +3.004

5th. Aaron Gwin: +3.193



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 5:21.898

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +1.721

3rd. Floriane Pugin: +7.530

4th. Myriam Nicole: +8.251

5th. Sabrina Jonnier: +10.072





2012

Results:

Men:



1st. Aaron Gwin: 4:48.210

2nd. Danny Hart: +0.834

3rd. Gee Atherton: +2.516

4th. Sam Hill: +3.532

5th. Josh Bryceland: +5.056



Women:



1st. Emmeline Ragot: 5:27.089

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +1.315

3rd. Myriam Nicole: +9.416

4th. Floriane Pugin: +11.698

5th. Tracy Moseley: +14.259





2013

Results:

Men:



1st. Gee Atherton: 4:36.712

2nd. Brook MacDonald: +1.142

3rd. Steve Smith: +1.361

4th. Sam Blenkinsop: +1.489

5th. Mick Hannah: +1.968



Women:



1st. Rachel Atherton: 5:08.846

2nd. Manon Carpenter: +10.139

3rd. Emmeline Ragot: +11.373

4th. Myriam Nicole: +15.450

5th. Morgane Charre: +16.646





2014

Results:

Men:



1st. Troy Brosnan: 4:36.580

2nd. Sam Hill: +1.659

3rd. Danny Hart: +2.076

4th. Aaron Gwin: +2.516

5th. Gee Atherton: +3.142



Women:



1st. Emmeline Ragot: 5:12.624

2nd. Myriam NicoleI: +8.710

3rd. Tracey Hannah: +13.976

4th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +18.567

5th. Jill Kintner: +22.994





2015

Results:

Men:



1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:47.693

2nd. Aaron Gwin: +1.119

3rd. Marcelo Gutiérrez Villegas: +4.047

4th. Gee Atherton: +4.248

5th. Sam Blenkinsop: +5.350



Women:



1st. Rachel Atherton: 5:31.654

2nd. Tahnée Seagrave: +7.989

3rd. Emmeline Ragot: +15.922

4th. Manon Carpenter: +22.393

5th. Katy Curd: +22.752





2016

Results:

Men:



1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:35.601

2nd. Aaron Gwin: +3.357

3rd. Danny Hart: +3.995

4th. Adam Brayton: +4.046

5th. Troy Brosnan: +4.734



Women:



1st. Rachel Atherton: 5:11.219

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +12.049

3rd. Manon Carpenter: +20.889

4th. Katy Curd: +29.805

5th. Morgane Charre: +31.830





2017

Results:

Men:



1st. Greg Minnaar: 4:40.344

2nd. Jack Moir: +2.979

3rd. Aaron Gwin: +3.799

4th. Marcelo Gutiérrez Villegas: +4.490

5th. Rémi Thirion: +4.676



Women:



1st. Tracey Hannah: 5:39.298

2nd. Myriam Nicole: +10.245

3rd. Emilie Siegenthaler: +13.810

4th. Manon Carpenter: +16.001

5th. Morgane Charre: +25.848





2018

Results:

Men:



1st. Amaury Pierron: 4:34.452

2nd. Loris Vergier: +0.270

3rd. Troy Brosnan: +0.311

4th. Reece Wilson: +1.323

5th. Loïc Bruni: +2.587



Women:



1st. Tahnée Seagrave: 5:10.960

2nd. Myriam Nicole: +8.251

3rd. Rachel Atherton: +9.056

4th. Marine Cabirou: +10.822

5th. Tracey Hannah: +11.784





2019

Results:

Men:



1st. Amaury Pierron: 4:28.578

2nd. Troy Brosnan: +3.582

3rd. Loris Vergier: +3.631

4th. Finn Iles: +7.203

5th. Danny Hart: +7.518



Women:



1st. Rachel Atherton: 5:15.560

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +1.611

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: +8.822

4th. Marine Cabirou: +13.374

5th. Veronika Widmann: +15.735





As one of the longest-standing World Cup venues, Fort William has seen plenty of amazing racing action over the years from Kovarik's win in 2002 to the treacherous woods of 2017. With no Fort William race this year we have gathered together 18 years of racing footage from one of the most iconic World Cup DH tracks.