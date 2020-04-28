Video Round Up: 20 Unconventional Bike Launch Edits

YT Izzo:

Juliana Strega:

Transition Smuggler:

YT Capra:

Trek Supercalibre:

Cotic Soul:

Nukeproof Digger:

YT Jeffsy:

Specialized Stumpjumper:

Norco Optic:

Pivot Les Fat:

Santa Cruz Bronson:

Specialized Stumpjumper:

Rocky Mountain Slayer:

Forestal Bikes:

Specialized Stumpjumper Evo:

Charge Cooker:

GT I-Drive:

Cotic Rocket:

Santa Cruz Chameleon Carbon:

With the new YT Izzo launching with one of the most unique launch videos we have ever seen, we decided to look through the archives and find some other unconventional edits used to launch new bikes. From Christopher Walken to Goldilocks, this one gets weird.With its anime stylings, the YT Izzo launch video may be light on actual riding or even shots of the bike itself but it makes up for that with tons of style and high production values.The edit made for the launch of the Juliana Strega is another example of high production values and is one of many excellent videos to come from Santa Cruz/Juliana. It also features a high-speed horse chase which is definitely not something you normally see in bike edits.More often than not, building a video around one joke is normally a recipe for disaster, but in this video for Transitions Carbon Smuggler, they balance it perfectly as a certain online commenter tries to get his hands of the carbon version of the Smuggler.What's definitely not your 3-minute shredit? How about a 12-minute horror film involving kidnappings and a goat-man? This is strangely not the weirdest bike launch video from YT.It's extremely rare to find an XC product launch video that is worth mentioning, but last year Trek surpassed everyone's expectations with the wonderfully weird take on Goldilocks starring World Cup XC racer Jolanda Neff.Because why not base your bike announcement video on the Blue Brothers?Yes, it may not be a mountain bike but when you put Elliott Heap, Tommy C and Pies together you get a pretty memorable edit.In what is by far the weirdest launch video, YT teams up with Christopher Walken for their Jefsy promotion. You do have to wonder how much it cost to get Walken and whether the investment has paid off...For their new range of Stumpjumpers in 2018, Specialized took a tongue-in-cheek look at the new range in a video that makes fun of all the standard bike launch tropes.Bryn Atkinson somehow makes slow-motion look fast as he charges hard on the Norco Optic for the 2020 product launch video.Eddie Masters, a fat suit and a fat bike. The less said about this one the better.Another masterpiece of an edit with Josh Bryceland and Santa Cruz. This time around Josh is accompanied by some animated friends he gets up to his usual antics out on the trails. This is another contender for the greatest bike launch video of all time.It's great to see Specialized fully embrace the weirdness with their 'Oh Delilah' video series.If you name your bike 'Slayer' then surely it's almost obligatory to reveal it with a horror film-esque edit?Cedric Gracia might not quite have the acting chops of Walken but Forestal gets conceptual with their brand launch video.Specialized continue their odd launch videos with their fake fragrance: 'Rowdae by Stumpjumper'Things get pretty hairy as Rob Jarman puts the Charge Cooker through its paces.Now we know that 'Mad Max on bikes' really doesn't look as cool as it sounds.Cotic makes the list once again with their Rocket edit that features the bike based superhero 'Rocketman'.In a video that manages to surpass all expectations, Santa Cruz proves they are one of the masters of the unconventional bike launch edits with their take on Culture Club's 'Karma Chameleon'.