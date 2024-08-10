Video Round Up: 2024 European DH Championships in Champery

With a stacked list of riders taking part in this year's European DH Championships, it is all but a mini World Cup with many top racers in attendance. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the weekend, check out all the action so far below.
Danny Hart
Last time I raced here was 2011 world champs, things are a little different now... but it looks awesome.— Danny Hart
Quite literally the best DH track ever!!— Danny Hart
Fast AF*
Premier jour de training à Champéry pour ces Championnats d'Europe de DH qui s'annoncent démentiels ! On retrouve une start-list de World Cup puisque l'année prochaine c'est sur la même piste qu'auront lieu les Championnats du Monde 2025— Fast AF*
First day of training in Champéry for the European DH Championships which promises to be crazy! We find a World Cup start list since next year it is on the same track that the 2025 World Championships will take place.— Fast AF* - Translated
Thibault Laly
FullAttack
Ce week-end, le mythique spot de Champéry accueille les Championnats d'Europe VTT DH UEC 2024 avec une start-list digne d'une Coupe du monde. FullAttack est de la partie avec Yael et Jean pour faire vivre l'événement au coeur de l'action, dans la pente intimidante de Champéry. On démarre avec le RAW vidéo des entraînements de ce vendredi !
Vidéo : Jean Meybeck— FullAttack
This weekend, the legendary Champéry hosts the 2024 UEC DH MTB European Championships with a start-list worthy of a World Cup. FullAttack is there with Yael and Jean to bring the event to the heart of the action, on the intimidating slope of Champéry. Let's start with the RAW video of this Friday's training sessions!