Video Round Up: 2024 European DH Championships in Champery

This weekend, the legendary Champéry hosts the 2024 UEC DH MTB European Championships with a start-list worthy of a World Cup. FullAttack is there with Yael and Jean to bring the event to the heart of the action, on the intimidating slope of Champéry. Let's start with the RAW video of this Friday's training sessions!



Vidéo : Jean Meybeck — FullAttack - Translated