Video Round Up: 4 Years of EWS Racing in Scotland & Ireland

Following on from our round-up of the best tech from the Scottish and Irish rounds of the EWS take a look back at 4 years of EWS racing from Wicklow and the Tweed Valley. Tweedlove 2014Results:
Elite Men:
1st: Nicolas Lau: 43:11.04
2nd: Justin Leov: +11.66
3rd: Joe Barnes: +14.68
Elite Women:
1st: Tracy Moseley: 49:01.07
2nd: Anne-Caroline Chausson: +45.91
3rd: Cécile Ravanel: +1:12.53
Wicklow 2015Results:
Elite Men:
1st: Greg Callaghan: 27:43.82
2nd: Justin Leov: +15.91
3rd: Richie Rude: +18.40
Elite Women:
1st: Tracy Moseley: 32:17.57
2nd: Anne-Caroline Chausson: +28.47
3rd: Cécile Ravanel: +48.45
Tweedlove 2015Results:
Elite Men:
1st: Justin Leov: 32:23.83
2nd: Florian NicolaiI: +3.35
3rd: Greg Callaghan: +6.61
Elite Women:
1st: Tracy Moseley: 37:17.49
2nd: Anne-Caroline Chausson: +1:05.59
3rd: Cécile Ravanel: +1:17.16
Wicklow 2016Results:
Elite Men:
1st: Greg Callaghan: 25:51.19
2nd: Sam Hill: +3.36
3rd: Richie Rude: +4.63
Elite Women:
1st: Tracy Moseley: 29:21.96
2nd: Cécile Ravanel: +39.92
3rd: Isabeau Courdurier: +43.30
Wicklow 2017Results:
Elite Men:
1st: Adrien Dailly: 23:57.48
2nd: Sam Hill: +5.68
3rd: Martin Maes: +18.63
Elite Women:
1st: Cécile Ravanel: 28:34.93
2nd: Katy Winton: +36.55
3rd: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: +1:29.21
