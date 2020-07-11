Video Round Up: 4 Years of EWS Racing in Scotland & Ireland

Tweedlove 2014

Results:

Elite Men:



1st: Nicolas Lau: 43:11.04

2nd: Justin Leov: +11.66

3rd: Joe Barnes: +14.68



Elite Women:



1st: Tracy Moseley: 49:01.07

2nd: Anne-Caroline Chausson: +45.91

3rd: Cécile Ravanel: +1:12.53





Wicklow 2015

Results:

Elite Men:



1st: Greg Callaghan: 27:43.82

2nd: Justin Leov: +15.91

3rd: Richie Rude: +18.40



Elite Women:



1st: Tracy Moseley: 32:17.57

2nd: Anne-Caroline Chausson: +28.47

3rd: Cécile Ravanel: +48.45





Tweedlove 2015

Results:

Elite Men:



1st: Justin Leov: 32:23.83

2nd: Florian NicolaiI: +3.35

3rd: Greg Callaghan: +6.61



Elite Women:



1st: Tracy Moseley: 37:17.49

2nd: Anne-Caroline Chausson: +1:05.59

3rd: Cécile Ravanel: +1:17.16





Wicklow 2016

Results:

Elite Men:



1st: Greg Callaghan: 25:51.19

2nd: Sam Hill: +3.36

3rd: Richie Rude: +4.63



Elite Women:



1st: Tracy Moseley: 29:21.96

2nd: Cécile Ravanel: +39.92

3rd: Isabeau Courdurier: +43.30





Wicklow 2017

Results:

Elite Men:



1st: Adrien Dailly: 23:57.48

2nd: Sam Hill: +5.68

3rd: Martin Maes: +18.63



Elite Women:



1st: Cécile Ravanel: 28:34.93

2nd: Katy Winton: +36.55

3rd: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: +1:29.21





Following on from our round-up of the [L=]best tech from the Scottish and Irish rounds of the EWS[/L] take a look back at 4 years of EWS racing from Wicklow and the Tweed Valley.