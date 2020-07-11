Video Round Up: 4 Years of EWS Racing in Scotland & Ireland

Jul 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Chainsaws flames and helicopters buzzing overhead. That ll be stage 3 in Wicklow Ireland then.

Following on from our round-up of the [L=]best tech from the Scottish and Irish rounds of the EWS[/L] take a look back at 4 years of EWS racing from Wicklow and the Tweed Valley.

Tweedlove 2014

Results:

Elite Men:

1st: Nicolas Lau: 43:11.04
2nd: Justin Leov: +11.66
3rd: Joe Barnes: +14.68

Elite Women:

1st: Tracy Moseley: 49:01.07
2nd: Anne-Caroline Chausson: +45.91
3rd: Cécile Ravanel: +1:12.53










Wicklow 2015

Results:

Elite Men:

1st: Greg Callaghan: 27:43.82
2nd: Justin Leov: +15.91
3rd: Richie Rude: +18.40

Elite Women:

1st: Tracy Moseley: 32:17.57
2nd: Anne-Caroline Chausson: +28.47
3rd: Cécile Ravanel: +48.45









Tweedlove 2015

Results:

Elite Men:

1st: Justin Leov: 32:23.83
2nd: Florian NicolaiI: +3.35
3rd: Greg Callaghan: +6.61

Elite Women:

1st: Tracy Moseley: 37:17.49
2nd: Anne-Caroline Chausson: +1:05.59
3rd: Cécile Ravanel: +1:17.16








Wicklow 2016

Results:

Elite Men:

1st: Greg Callaghan: 25:51.19
2nd: Sam Hill: +3.36
3rd: Richie Rude: +4.63

Elite Women:

1st: Tracy Moseley: 29:21.96
2nd: Cécile Ravanel: +39.92
3rd: Isabeau Courdurier: +43.30












Wicklow 2017

Results:

Elite Men:

1st: Adrien Dailly: 23:57.48
2nd: Sam Hill: +5.68
3rd: Martin Maes: +18.63

Elite Women:

1st: Cécile Ravanel: 28:34.93
2nd: Katy Winton: +36.55
3rd: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: +1:29.21











Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


Must Read This Week
The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
116546 views
First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork
93029 views
First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning
71340 views
Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
42533 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
40891 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
38151 views
Tech Randoms: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session
38114 views
Bike Check: Comparing Trek Factory Racing's Supercaliber Setups
36561 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Bloody rowdy celts - bringing the glorious British Isles into disrespect with all that screaming and roaring!! please note that there is sarcasm used in this comment (had to be stated!) >
  • 1 0
 I can not wait for ews to come back 2 scotland! Not going to miss it, holidays already booked!! Can't wait to cheer on the best! Please corona don't ruin it for us!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010639
Mobile Version of Website