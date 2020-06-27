Video Round Up: 7 Years of XC World Cup Racing from Albstadt

While we won't be crowning any new World Champions in Albstadt this weekend it doesn't mean we have to miss out on XC racing action. With that in mind, we have taken a look back at 7 years of racing from Germany.2013Results:
Elite Men
1st. Daniel McConnell: 1:42:36
2nd. Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez: +2
3rd. Jaroslav Kulhavy: +13
Elite Women
1st. Eva Lechner: 1:33:52
2nd. Maja Wloszczwska: +8
3rd. Katrin Leumann: +16
2014Results:
Elite Men
1st. Julien Absalon: 1:29:24
2nd. Nino Schurter: +1:19
3rd. Stéphane Tempier: +1:24
Elite Women
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:30:59
2nd. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa: +2:59
3rd. Jolanda Neff: +3:19
2015Results:
Elite Men
1st. Julien Absalon: 1:30:36
2nd. Nino Schurter: +0:11
3rd. Jaroslav Kulhavy: +1:13
Elite Women
1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:36:07
2nd. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa: +0:28
3rd. Catharine Pendrel: +0:30
2016Results:
Elite Men
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:28:38
2nd. Julien Absalon: +0:00
3rd. Maxime Marotte: +0:55
Elite Women
1st. Annika Langvad: 1:33:03
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +1:25
3rd. Catharine Pendrel: +1:36
2017Results:
Elite Men
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:33:38
2nd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: +26
3rd. Anton Cooper: +49
Elite Women
1st. Yana Belomoina: 1:38:25
2nd. Maja Wloszczwska: +16
3rd. Jolanda Neff: +23
2018Results:
Elite Men
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:28:07
2nd. Stéphane Tempier: +16
3rd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: +40
Elite Women
1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:36:17
2nd. Yana Belomoina: +2:16
3rd. Anne Tauber: +2:25
2019Results:
Elite Men
1st. Mathias Flueckiger: 1:23:54
2nd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: +32
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +33
Elite Women
1st. Kate Courtney: 1:26:03
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +49
3rd. Yana Belomoina: +1:31
