Video Round Up: 7 Years of XC World Cup Racing from Albstadt

2013

Results:

Elite Men



1st. Daniel McConnell: 1:42:36

2nd. Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez: +2

3rd. Jaroslav Kulhavy: +13



Elite Women



1st. Eva Lechner: 1:33:52

2nd. Maja Wloszczwska: +8

3rd. Katrin Leumann: +16





2014

Results:

Elite Men



1st. Julien Absalon: 1:29:24

2nd. Nino Schurter: +1:19

3rd. Stéphane Tempier: +1:24



Elite Women



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:30:59

2nd. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa: +2:59

3rd. Jolanda Neff: +3:19





2015

Results:

Elite Men



1st. Julien Absalon: 1:30:36

2nd. Nino Schurter: +0:11

3rd. Jaroslav Kulhavy: +1:13



Elite Women



1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:36:07

2nd. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa: +0:28

3rd. Catharine Pendrel: +0:30





2016

Results:

Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:28:38

2nd. Julien Absalon: +0:00

3rd. Maxime Marotte: +0:55



Elite Women



1st. Annika Langvad: 1:33:03

2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +1:25

3rd. Catharine Pendrel: +1:36





2017

Results:

Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:33:38

2nd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: +26

3rd. Anton Cooper: +49



Elite Women



1st. Yana Belomoina: 1:38:25

2nd. Maja Wloszczwska: +16

3rd. Jolanda Neff: +23





2018

Results:

Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:28:07

2nd. Stéphane Tempier: +16

3rd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: +40



Elite Women



1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:36:17

2nd. Yana Belomoina: +2:16

3rd. Anne Tauber: +2:25





2019

Results:

Elite Men



1st. Mathias Flueckiger: 1:23:54

2nd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: +32

3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +33



Elite Women



1st. Kate Courtney: 1:26:03

2nd. Jolanda Neff: +49

3rd. Yana Belomoina: +1:31





While we won't be crowning any new World Champions in Albstadt this weekend it doesn't mean we have to miss out on XC racing action. With that in mind, we have taken a look back at 7 years of racing from Germany.