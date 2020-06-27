Video Round Up: 7 Years of XC World Cup Racing from Albstadt

Jun 27, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
While we won't be crowning any new World Champions in Albstadt this weekend it doesn't mean we have to miss out on XC racing action. With that in mind, we have taken a look back at 7 years of racing from Germany.

2013

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Daniel McConnell: 1:42:36
2nd. Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez: +2
3rd. Jaroslav Kulhavy: +13

Elite Women

1st. Eva Lechner: 1:33:52
2nd. Maja Wloszczwska: +8
3rd. Katrin Leumann: +16






2014

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Julien Absalon: 1:29:24
2nd. Nino Schurter: +1:19
3rd. Stéphane Tempier: +1:24

Elite Women

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:30:59
2nd. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa: +2:59
3rd. Jolanda Neff: +3:19






2015

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Julien Absalon: 1:30:36
2nd. Nino Schurter: +0:11
3rd. Jaroslav Kulhavy: +1:13

Elite Women

1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:36:07
2nd. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa: +0:28
3rd. Catharine Pendrel: +0:30







2016

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Nino Schurter: 1:28:38
2nd. Julien Absalon: +0:00
3rd. Maxime Marotte: +0:55

Elite Women

1st. Annika Langvad: 1:33:03
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +1:25
3rd. Catharine Pendrel: +1:36








2017

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Nino Schurter: 1:33:38
2nd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: +26
3rd. Anton Cooper: +49

Elite Women

1st. Yana Belomoina: 1:38:25
2nd. Maja Wloszczwska: +16
3rd. Jolanda Neff: +23






2018

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Nino Schurter: 1:28:07
2nd. Stéphane Tempier: +16
3rd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: +40

Elite Women

1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:36:17
2nd. Yana Belomoina: +2:16
3rd. Anne Tauber: +2:25







2019

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Mathias Flueckiger: 1:23:54
2nd. Mathieu Van Der Poel: +32
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +33

Elite Women

1st. Kate Courtney: 1:26:03
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +49
3rd. Yana Belomoina: +1:31










  • 1 0
 For 2013 two dark horses were on the podium; Daniel McConnell and Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez. For all the other years the usual suspects were there. I'm surprised how predictable the Worlds are vs the Olympics.

