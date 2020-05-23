Video Round Up: 9 Years of World Cup XC Racing from Nove Mesto

2011

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Jaroslav Kulhavy: 1:41:52

2nd. Nino Schurter: +45

3rd. Julien Absalon +54



Elite Women -



1st. Catharine Pendrel: 01:45:23

2nd. Julie Bresset: +59

3rd. Irina Kalentieva: +1:49





2012

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:26:46

2nd. Jaroslav Kulhavy: +6

3rd. Burry Stander: +17



Elite Women -



1st. Julie Bresset: 1:29:17

2nd. Irina Kalentieva: +29

3rd. Katerina Nash: +48





2013

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:39:33

2nd. Julien Absalon: +3

3rd. Lukas Flückiger: +45



Elite Women -



1st. Tanja Zakelj: 1:25:50

2nd. Maja Wloszczowska: +19

3rd. Catharine Pendrel: +1:21





2014

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:28:33

2nd. Stéphane Tempier: +8

3rd. Moritz Milatz: +14



Elite Women -



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:26:50

2nd. Catharine Pendrel: +2:50

3rd. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå: +3:30





2015

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Jaroslav Kulhavy: 1:33:27

2nd. Nino Schurter: +24

3rd. Julien Absalon: +1:16



Elite Women -



1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:34:29

2nd. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå: +1

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:39





2016 - World Champs

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:28:20

2nd. Jaroslav Kulhavy: +17

3rd. Julien Absalon: +30



Elite Women -



1st. Annika Langvad: 1:30:13

2nd. Lea Davison: +1:12

3rd. Emiliy Batty: +1:44





2017

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:27:35

2nd. David Valero Serrano: +26

3rd. Julien Absalon: +1:46



Elite Women -



1st. Annika Langvad: 1:28:45

2nd. Sabine Spitz: +56

3rd. Linda Indergand: +1:19





2018

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:21:31

2nd. Anton Cooper: +0

3rd. Maxime Marotte: +8



Elite Women -



1st. Annika Langvad: 1:20:37

2nd. Jolanda Neff: +1

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +47





2019

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 1:21:54

2nd. Nino Schurter: +19

3rd. Matthias Flückiger: +1:53



Elite Women -



1st. Kate Courtney: 1:27:31

2nd. Rebecca Ellen Mcconnell: +36

3rd. Haley Smith: +42





With no XC World Cup at Nove Mesto this weekend we decided to look back at the last nine years of high-intensity racing at the long-standing staple of the XC race season.After a 14 years hiatus, World Cup racing returned to the Czech Republic in 2011 with Jaroslav Kulhavy and Catharine Pendrel taking the top spots by significant margins.For 2012 it was Nino Schurter who took the win with a small six-second gap to the previous year's winner Jaroslav Kulhavy. In the Elite Women's racing, Julie Bresset did one better than her second place in 2011 with a 29-second win over Irina Kalentieva.For the second year in a row, Nino Schurter saw himself take the top step of the podium just beating Julien Absalon by three seconds. For the women, it was another new winner with Tanja Zakelj pulling nearly 20 seconds ahead of Maja Wloszczowska.Once again 2014 saw another win for Nino but this time there was less than 15 seconds between the top three men after some close racing. Pauline Ferrand Prevot would not have such a close race after managing to find nearly three minutes on Catharine Pendrel.Jaroslav Kulhavy secured his second win in Nove Mesto after pushing ahead of Nino Schurter by 24 seconds. Sitting further back was third place rider Julien Absalon who was over a minute behind Kulhavy. Jolanda Neff had a close finish with Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå after the pair were separated by only one second after an hour and a half of racing.2016 saw the World Championships arrive in Nove Mesto and once again Nino Schurter was at the sharp end of the race with a 17-second win over Jaroslav Kulhavy. Annika Langvad layed down a dominant performance that saw her over a minute clear of second place.Another year another win for Nino. The 2017 round saw no real change at the top with the Swiss rider once again taking the highest spot on the podium. In the Elite Women's race, Annika Langvad made it two wins in a row although Sabine Spitz was able to break the one minute mark behind the dominant rider.Racing doesn't come much closer than the 2018 World Cup round in Nove Mesto. Both Elite races came down to sprints to the line with Nino Schurter just beating Anton Cooper in a photo finish. Jolanda Neff had to settle for second on the day after a sprint launch by Annika Langvad proved to be impossible to match.In an upset for the books, Mathieu Van Der Poel became one of only two riders to beat Nino Schurter since the 2011 World Cup in Nove Mesto. The pair of riders were close to each other for most of the race but Schurter was not able to hold MVDP to the line. In the women's race, Kate Courtney backed up her surprise win in Albstadt with another World Cup win ahead of Australias Rebecca Ellen Mcconnell