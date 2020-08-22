Video Round Up: Looking Back On Three Decades of Racing from DH World Cups at Mont-Sainte-Anne

Aug 21, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
With just one week left until the racing finally kicks off in Zermatt for the first round of the EWS next weekend, we are so close to seeing racing back on our screens. But this weekend would have been the infamous Mont-Sainte-Anne round of the DH World Cup so we have gone through the archives for footage highlighting the three decades of racing that have taken place at the long-standing World Cup venue.


1994


1996



2008





2010 - World Championships




2011






2012






2013







2014






2015







2016










2017











2018











2019 - World Championships














