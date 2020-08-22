Video Round Up: Looking Back On Three Decades of Racing from DH World Cups at Mont-Sainte-Anne

With just one week left until the racing finally kicks off in Zermatt for the first round of the EWS next weekend, we are so close to seeing racing back on our screens. But this weekend would have been the infamous Mont-Sainte-Anne round of the DH World Cup so we have gone through the archives for footage highlighting the three decades of racing that have taken place at the long-standing World Cup venue. 19941996
2008
2010 - World Championships
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 - World Championships
