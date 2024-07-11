Video Round Up: Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024

The fifth round of the 2024 Enduro World Cup is here and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this week. Come back throughout the week for more videos from Switzerland.
Jack Moir
We are in Switzerland for the 5th round of the Enduro World Cup Series in Aletsch Arena. Looks like we have a mix of straight trails and then some serious chunk of a walking trail up by the biggest fire road in Europe!— Jack Moir
New bikes and new kits for the 5th round! These things are hectic and we’re loving the vibrant colours. Followed up with an arvo of shakedown in the Bellwald Bike Park. This place was sick and a good warm up for practice tomorrow!— Jack Moir
WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
We put the Forbidden Enduro team mates Alex Storr and Rhys Verner through the teammate test!— WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series