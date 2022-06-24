Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

Jun 24, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
As the 2022 EWS season continues in Val Di Fassa we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the weekend for more videos from practice, the Pro Stage and Sunday's big day of racing.


Shakedown

Highlights


bigquotesShakedown at EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino went down under the looming rock spires of the Dolomites. Riders were treated to absolute hero-dirt conditions, after some overnight showers and a morning in the baking sun. We caught up with some of the world’s best in-between runs of the amazing ‘Rodeline’ trail. Enduro World Series


How to go fast, in Fassa


bigquotesWe're in the beautiful Italian Dolomites for round three, EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino. Josh Carlson headed out to Shakedown to see the Pros put tyres on dirt for the first time this week, and see if he can uncover what the secret to going fast in Val Di Fassa is! Enduro World Series


Sessioning Jumps and Bike Setup with Jesse Melamed


bigquotesShakedown day at EWS is a chance to sample some of the trails that are similar to what we will be racing. We can get some content ahead of the race as well as get an idea what the trails are like and what settings we might need to change. Jesse Melamed


Media Recce Racing


bigquotesEWS Val di Fassa – the main race. That is, the media recce race to the bottom.

You'll never guess what happens in this episode! OK, we'll tell you: Sven crashes but survives to real-talk another day, then takes us for a ride around stages 2-5 of this week's Enduro World Series race.

Who's your money on for the EWS win this week?

Camera: Squids on Tour, Sven Martin
Edit: TJ Smith/Film Smith Media Misspent Summers



