Video Round Up: Andorra World Cup 2022

Vali Höll Wins in Andorra / RockShox Trek Race Team

Loic Bruni is Back - Second Place Race Run POV

How is it THIS Fast!? POV w/ Jackson Goldstone

Finding THE PERFECT LINE! | Sidetracked w/ Eliot Jackson in Vallnord

Nino Schurter Finishes Third in the Andorra XCO

Mona Mitterwallner Comes Second in Andorra - Cannondale Factory Racing

Racing with 25% LESS OXYGEN! | XCO Recap from Vallnord

Gamux Factory Racing

Propain Factory Racing

Heated Sprint Racing at Altitude | XCC Recap from Vallnord

Julian Steiner - 'BIGGEST CRASH I EVER HAD / ANDORRA WC QUALI RUN'

George Brannigan GoPro POV Race Run From Vallnord, Andorra World Cup

After four weeks between Round 3 and 4, the RockShox Trek Race Team had a heavy last couple of weeks with back-to-back races in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, and Vallnord, Andorra. Vali Höll, Jamie Edmondson, and Tegan Cruz were all faced with different emotions, challenges, and outcomes during Rounds 4 and 5 of World Cup DH.The cards dealt to the team at Lenzerheide, Switzerland is a perfect example of the unknown outcomes that come with racing. The energy shifted for the team once they arrived in Vallnord, Andorra. Vali Höll claimed her first World Cup win, alongside her teammate Tegan Cruz who secured P3 for Junior Men. The young team is continuing to push the envelope within the World Cup circuit.According to @Jackson Goldstone the UCI Downhill MTB World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra will be:1) Lightning fast2) Super loose3) Hot4) Dusty5) Epic to watchFast, loose and dusty. The Vallnord Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup hit hard in Andorra last weekend. We sent Eliot Jackson trackside to unravel yet another wild DH finals and determine how the worlds best mountain bikers choose the perfect line amongst all the chaos.We also reflect on another epic weekend of racing. Vallnord delivered the dust to showcase another fast and rowdy battle for riders and fans alike.The 6th round of the XC WC is one of the most physically demanding. Located 2000m above sea level Vallnord in Andorra, sure puts the athletes through their paces. In this race recap, discover how SCOTT SRAM prepares for such an event, where Nino and Lars choose to sleep, eat and recover and why Julia, is at the heart of the team's success.Another WC race had spectators on the edge of their seats, with Nino Schurter securing 3rd place, retaining his leading overall position, and SCOTT SRAM being awarded once again the team of the day.A successful race weekend for the CFR squad in Andorra with Alan Hatherly finishing 2nd in XCC and Mona Mitterwallner earning 2nd in XCO - her best ever Elite result.ho can handle the heat? The UCI XCO World Cup in Vallnord delivered racing under the toughest conditions and podiums as we've never seen them before!After a great weekend in Lenzerheide, the team looked to carry the momentum into the next round in Andorra. A fresh track and unusually hot and dry conditions awaited Lino. After a good practice session on Wednesday, everything looked good for Friday‘s qualification run. Unfortunately, Lino missed the finals by a little, not fully finding his mojo.No time for self-pity, just analysing what happened, learning from it and going hard in the US and CAN.Let’s go for a strong finish to the season!How to summarise a Cross-Country MTB World Cup short track race in one sentence? Our take: “20 minutes of pure power.” Vallnord proved much more than that as extreme heat and high altitude was added to the mix to make extremely difficult conditions for a Friday night sprint!THANKS TO EVERYONE FOR THE HELP AND SORRY FOR USING THE WORD FUC* SO MUCH. THERE WAS QUITE SOME ADRENALIN IN MY BODYI thought lets film the quali run for some action and do a video. I got the action, not the way i wanted but here it is for you. I lost traction in my back wheel in one if the fastest sections of the track. I tried to make use of the full track and avoid some holes unfortunately I endet up loosing traction because on the side it was a bit off camper. My back wheel shot sideways and I got out of control at 50/60kmh Im still very happy I managed to avoid that tree because that could have been a lot worseGeorge Brannigan was on a heater in Andorra and put down a lap that would see him hold the hot seat for a long time. Just 2.5 seconds off the win in the end on a track that was fast, rough and blown out with extremely tight times. Jump on board for his race run!