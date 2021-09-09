Video Round Up: Big Crashes & Flat Out Racing at the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021

Brendan Fairclough
|As you can imagine this is our final video from the UCI World Cup in Lenzerheide for obvious reasons you will see in the video. But before everything kicked off we decided to make a video on what a mechanic actually does at a World Cup, I personally think they just hit a few things, take bits off and put new bits back on. Oh and drink beers. In this video you will be following around my most trusted mechanic Mike who is an absolute wizard when it comes to bikes and owns the sickest bike shop in the UK, MB Cyclery.
Was feeling super good on the morning in practice and the downhill bike was feeling prime. That all suddenly changed when I slipped and hit the only rock in that entire section on the track. Once again more bad luck here, but I'm all good, the doctors patched me up super good and on the road to recovery for Red Bull Rampage.— Brendan Fairclough
Bernard Kerr / Pivot Factory Racing
|Lenzerheide went off...the paces was ridiculous, the course was sketchy and the fans were awesome...honestly so so good to have a noisy crowd back at the races!
It rained a little as you'll see on my run and I blew my chances of a solid result with 2 mistakes and crazy tight times!
Frenchies killed it so fair play...see you all in the USA!— Bernard Kerr
Propain Factory Racing
Bit mix feelings after Lenzerheide World Cup.
Luke Meier-Smith is still recovering from the shoulder injury, Remy Meier-Smith had to pull out from the race as he injured his shoulder earlier at Val Di Sole and George Brannigan didn't make a cut for finals this time.
All eyes were on Henry Kerr as he was the only one to compete in finals at Lenzerheide. Finishing strong. 24th position in tough conditions.
Onto Snowshoe!
Video by gzela.eu
Photos by Nathan Huges
Supported byPropain BikesSixpack Racing RS Farbroller Schwalbe Tires Newman Components RockShox/SRAM Leatt MOTOREX Crosscamp
Gamux Factory Racing
|Weekend recap - we have been testing our newest iteration of DH-CNC bikes. Sit back and enjoy while pascal is taking you with him through the weekend.— Gamux Factory Racing
Adam Brayton
Jack Reading
|Have a look at our week at the Lenzerheide World Cup. Snowshoe up next for the final 2 Rds— Jack Reading
Johannes Fischbach
FOX - Dialed
|It's race day in Lenzerheide, and Myriam Nicole is looking strong after a week of prototype testing.— FOX
2 Comments
Post a Comment