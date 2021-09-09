Video Round Up: Big Crashes & Flat Out Racing at the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021

Sep 9, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Brendan Fairclough


bigquotesAs you can imagine this is our final video from the UCI World Cup in Lenzerheide for obvious reasons you will see in the video. But before everything kicked off we decided to make a video on what a mechanic actually does at a World Cup, I personally think they just hit a few things, take bits off and put new bits back on. Oh and drink beers. In this video you will be following around my most trusted mechanic Mike who is an absolute wizard when it comes to bikes and owns the sickest bike shop in the UK, MB Cyclery.

Was feeling super good on the morning in practice and the downhill bike was feeling prime. That all suddenly changed when I slipped and hit the only rock in that entire section on the track. Once again more bad luck here, but I'm all good, the doctors patched me up super good and on the road to recovery for Red Bull Rampage. Brendan Fairclough


Bernard Kerr / Pivot Factory Racing


bigquotesLenzerheide went off...the paces was ridiculous, the course was sketchy and the fans were awesome...honestly so so good to have a noisy crowd back at the races!

It rained a little as you'll see on my run and I blew my chances of a solid result with 2 mistakes and crazy tight times!

Frenchies killed it so fair play...see you all in the USA! Bernard Kerr


Propain Factory Racing



Bit mix feelings after Lenzerheide World Cup.
Luke Meier-Smith is still recovering from the shoulder injury, Remy Meier-Smith had to pull out from the race as he injured his shoulder earlier at Val Di Sole and George Brannigan didn't make a cut for finals this time.

All eyes were on Henry Kerr as he was the only one to compete in finals at Lenzerheide. Finishing strong. 24th position in tough conditions.


Onto Snowshoe!

Video by gzela.eu
Photos by Nathan Huges

Supported by
Propain Bikes
Sixpack Racing
RS Farbroller
Schwalbe Tires
Newman Components
RockShox/SRAM
Leatt
MOTOREX
Crosscamp


Gamux Factory Racing


bigquotesWeekend recap - we have been testing our newest iteration of DH-CNC bikes. Sit back and enjoy while pascal is taking you with him through the weekend. Gamux Factory Racing


Adam Brayton



Jack Reading


bigquotesHave a look at our week at the Lenzerheide World Cup. Snowshoe up next for the final 2 Rds Jack Reading


Johannes Fischbach



FOX - Dialed


bigquotesIt's race day in Lenzerheide, and Myriam Nicole is looking strong after a week of prototype testing. FOX



  • 1 0
 The track might not be a rider favourite, but it definitely makes for exciting racing.
  • 2 1
 It was plenty exciting but if the last corner before the finish-drop can throw you back like 5 places, thats just... Not cool.

