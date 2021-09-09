Video Round Up: Big Crashes & Flat Out Racing at the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021

As you can imagine this is our final video from the UCI World Cup in Lenzerheide for obvious reasons you will see in the video. But before everything kicked off we decided to make a video on what a mechanic actually does at a World Cup, I personally think they just hit a few things, take bits off and put new bits back on. Oh and drink beers. In this video you will be following around my most trusted mechanic Mike who is an absolute wizard when it comes to bikes and owns the sickest bike shop in the UK, MB Cyclery.



Was feeling super good on the morning in practice and the downhill bike was feeling prime. That all suddenly changed when I slipped and hit the only rock in that entire section on the track. Once again more bad luck here, but I'm all good, the doctors patched me up super good and on the road to recovery for Red Bull Rampage. — Brendan Fairclough