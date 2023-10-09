Video Round Up: Building Lines at Red Bull Rampage 2023

Matt Jones walks us through the Red Bull Rampage digging process and explores some of the new lines for 2023. Riders are allowed a team of two diggers, 75 sandbags, and ten days in the Utah desert to build a winning line at the world's wildest freeride mountain bike event.



Red Bull Rampage returns to the former site of the 2008-2013, 2022 competitions, which last saw riders on the course almost a decade ago. It’s the site of the contest’s most iconic moments, with new history-making sends to occur this week in Utah. — Red Bull