Video Round Up: Building Lines at Red Bull Rampage 2023

Red Bull Rampage is here with some huge new lines being constructed for this year's event. We will keep this article updated with videos as they come in, check out all the action so far below.
|Matt Jones walks us through the Red Bull Rampage digging process and explores some of the new lines for 2023. Riders are allowed a team of two diggers, 75 sandbags, and ten days in the Utah desert to build a winning line at the world's wildest freeride mountain bike event.
Red Bull Rampage returns to the former site of the 2008-2013, 2022 competitions, which last saw riders on the course almost a decade ago. It’s the site of the contest’s most iconic moments, with new history-making sends to occur this week in Utah.— Red Bull
|Seeing the zone for the first time has to be the most overwhelming feeling. the mountain has been rinsed over the years. Its so tough turning up to a zone that everyone has already used the year before. Meaning they have two weeks more digging time than we have to come up with a line.— Brendan Fairclough
|First dig day here at RedBull rampage. Things are looking insane. Tough days but a whole left to get things shaped up.— Brendan Fairclough
|Building the most exposed feature at RedBull Rampage EVER!! Mountain biking in the desert is no mean feet, this place gets scarier every year as the mountain fills up with insane MTB jumps and drops. Can't help looking over on to some riders lines though and it looking like a bike park line, scare bike park but one none the less.
Lets bring big mountain back.— Brendan Fairclough
|Back to Red Bull Rampage. This year, with a new perspective on tackling the line we could not complete last year. Digging starts today.— Kyle Strait
|We decided to switch things up a bit this year and turn our diggers against each other for some light-hearted fun with the inaugural King of the Cliffs. Watch as our diggers battle it out for a coveted $100 Chilis gift card, amidst some hot days digging in the desert.— Kyle Strait
|We're back for my 5th Red Bull Rampage. Stoked to have Caleb Holonko & Alan Mandel digging with me, Chaddy Witz as team manager, and Jasper Wesselman behind the lens! Can't wait to get tires in the dirt.— Reed Boggs
|Made the drive down to Utah for Red Bull Rampage 2023. Rebuilding the line from last year with diggers Ben Byers and Sky Dunn-Sarvis. Video by Liam Irvine.— Tom van Steenbergen
|Days 3 and 4 of RedBull Rampage 2023 in the books. Builders Ben Byers and Sky Dunn-Sarvis have been crushing it all week. Looking forward to the last few days of building and practice. Video by Liam Irvine.— Tom van Steenbergen
