Video Round Up: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

The 2024 Crankworx Whistler festivites kick off this weekend with the RockShox Canadian Open DH. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the weekend, check out all the action so far below.
Danny Hart
First day of Canadian Open DH training was insane, that is an awesome track!— Danny Hart
Jenna Hastings
My oh my sports fans, have we got a downhill track on our hands!!! no track walk straight into practice and it's a good one! the track is soooo loose with some gnarly features but it's so much fun!!! 1199 is a good time! join myself, Bernard Kerr, Martha Gill and more as we tackle this beast of a track!— Jenna Hastings
Dakotah Norton POV
Jump on board with Dakotah Norton for some full commentary and thoughts on his 2nd run down the DH track with Dakotah Norton at Crankworx Whistler 2024.— GoPro
Kye A'Hern POV
Jump on board with Kye A'Hern as he takes you down the 1199 Dh course for the 2024 Crankworx Canadian Open DH. There's a stack field of riders here in Whistler so its going to make for a epic race on one of the best and gnarliest DH tracks out there.— UR Team
Jackson Frew POV
First day of practice all wrapped up! Keen to get stuck into lines a bit more tomorrow and to start finding some pace.— Jackson Frew