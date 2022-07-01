Watch
Video Round Up: Carnage, POVs & Highlights from the Megavalanche
Jul 1, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
This weekend sees riders take on the legendary challenge of the Megavalanche, check out all of the carnage below. We will keep this article updated as we find more videos.
Practice & Qualifying
Elliott Heap's Qualifying POV:
First time at the mega for me! Here is my qualification run from today really physical track was awesome to be racing against people like the old moto days.
—
Elliott Heap
Qualifying POV with Commentary:
Jump onboard for a full lap start to finish down the Megavalanche Qualifier 2022. Carnage from top to bottom with commentary & overtakes!
—
WOLFPACK ADVENTURES
Practice with Adam Brayton and Elliott Heap:
Speed Record Challenge:
New to the Megavalanche program this year, the Speed Bike Challenge sees the riders try to hit the speed record on the glacier.
—
CRC
Afterschoolsports
(2 hours ago)
I'll wait to watch Damien Desbrosses ride it on owlaps.
suspended-flesh
(1 hours ago)
360p - we meet again.
christiaan
(2 hours ago)
Such an awesome event
EvoRidge
(19 mins ago)
Vaccines Kill, Vaccines are poison and statistically ineffective...VAERS confirmed, also confirmed to modify your genetic coding according to Pfizer CEO. Do your research if this hurts you to hear>>I love you
Flavaine
(16 mins ago)
Cuckoo
