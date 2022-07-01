Video Round Up: Carnage, POVs & Highlights from the Megavalanche

Jul 1, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
This weekend sees riders take on the legendary challenge of the Megavalanche, check out all of the carnage below. We will keep this article updated as we find more videos.


Practice & Qualifying

Elliott Heap's Qualifying POV:


bigquotesFirst time at the mega for me! Here is my qualification run from today really physical track was awesome to be racing against people like the old moto days. Elliott Heap


Qualifying POV with Commentary:


bigquotesJump onboard for a full lap start to finish down the Megavalanche Qualifier 2022. Carnage from top to bottom with commentary & overtakes! WOLFPACK ADVENTURES


Practice with Adam Brayton and Elliott Heap:



Speed Record Challenge:


bigquotesNew to the Megavalanche program this year, the Speed Bike Challenge sees the riders try to hit the speed record on the glacier. CRC



5 Comments

 I’ll wait to watch Damien Desbrosses ride it on owlaps.
 360p - we meet again.
 Such an awesome event
