Video Round Up: Châtel EDR World Cup 2023

Moi Moi TV - Chatel Enduro World Cup Practice Day 1



Practice day 1 of 2 in Chatel for the final round of the Enduro World Cup Season. It was supposed to rain but we got lucky and had a great day out on 4 of the 7 stages ripping turns and having a few spills on the slick dirt. Rest day tomorrow before another day of praccy on Saturday. — Jack Moir