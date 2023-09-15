Video Round Up: Châtel EDR World Cup 2023

The final round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup is here and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this week. Come back throughout the week for more videos from France.
Jack Moir
|Moi Moi TV - Chatel Enduro World Cup Track Walk
Trackwalking here in Chatel for the final round of the Enduro World Cup Season. What a course! Best stages of the year!— Jack Moir
|Moi Moi TV - Chatel Enduro World Cup Practice Day 1
Practice day 1 of 2 in Chatel for the final round of the Enduro World Cup Season. It was supposed to rain but we got lucky and had a great day out on 4 of the 7 stages ripping turns and having a few spills on the slick dirt. Rest day tomorrow before another day of praccy on Saturday.— Jack Moir
Ed Masters
|All filler, no killer from the final round of the EDR world cup! It's been a busy day here in Chatel for the boys and girls. Tune into 15 mins of pit based BS with PFR and friends. Product reviews, Will Ryan ride? KC goes upside down. It's got it all.— Ed Masters