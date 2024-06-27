Video Round Up: Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

The fourth round of the 2024 Enduro World Cup is here and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this week. Come back throughout the week for more videos from Combloux.
Jack Moir
We’re in France for the first time this year! A new venue of Combloux in the Haute Savoie region plays host to round 4 of the Enduro World Cup. Check the action from walking stages 3 and 5.— Jack Moir
Shakedown for round 4 in Combloux. Today we checked out and ripped a couple laps in Les Carroz to warm up before practice day tomorrow!— Jack Moir
Charlie Murray
We're here in Combloux walking the pits and asking the important questions to the important people.
This week we chatted to Richie Rude and tried to find out some of his closely held training secrets. We also chatted to a few others including the Yeti mechanics and caught up with Specialized rider Sofia Wiedenroth.— Charlie Murray