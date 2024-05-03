Video Round Up: Course Previews from Ronan Dunne, Laurie Greenland, & More - Fort William World Cup DH 2024

Ronan Dunne gives us the full commentary for Stopof the 2024 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup season at Fort William. Jump on board for the GoPro POV to get full insights to the course and some of the new changes to this years route.Jump on board for a pinned run down the Fort William track with Joe Breedan and Laurie Greenland for the 2024 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup StopThe sun is shining at Fort William which is a rare sight! The track has had some work and updates and the boys are loving it. Dry conditions for now but what will happen come race day? Jump on board for a lap with George Brannigan and Kye A'Hern.Join Gamux's Lino on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Nevis Range, Scotland.