Video Round Up: Course Previews from Ronan Dunne, Laurie Greenland, & More - Fort William World Cup DH 2024

May 3, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Ronan Dunne gives us the full commentary for Stop #1 of the 2024 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup season at Fort William. Jump on board for the GoPro POV to get full insights to the course and some of the new changes to this years route.





Jump on board for a pinned run down the Fort William track with Joe Breedan and Laurie Greenland for the 2024 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup Stop #1






The sun is shining at Fort William which is a rare sight! The track has had some work and updates and the boys are loving it. Dry conditions for now but what will happen come race day? Jump on board for a lap with George Brannigan and Kye A'Hern.





Join Gamux's Lino on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Nevis Range, Scotland.

13 Comments
  • 4 0
 Poor tires And rims And spokes And brake pads And forks And shocks And pedal axles And fingers And forearms
  • 1 0
 Don t know why they also manicured the final drop to finishline is also a fireroad when it use to be tricky... is like when you do the roadgap the real DH finishes there...
  • 3 0
 I’m starting to become a Gamux fan!!
  • 1 0
 Just watched Ronan Dunne‘s preview and my brain can’t process how fast he goes round those rocky corners soooooo fast. My brain couldn’t process what I was watching.
  • 1 0
 WOW! The sound of the Gamux bike in fort William.. This is how the bikes should sound with gearbox !!
  • 1 0
 I can never get enough of watching Laurie Greenland. Such smooth and playful style.
