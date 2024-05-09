Video Round Up: Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024

The first round of the 2024 Enduro World Cup is here and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this week. Come back throughout the week for more videos from Finale Ligure.
Jack Moir
Trackwalk day in Finale with the beevas all together for the first race of the year. Lots and lots and lots of pedalling, not all taped, and getting blocked because of road racing. New Fox gear was an awesome addition to top the day off.— Jack Moir
Shakedown day in Finale. Lapping with Party Boy goes absolutely off tap.— Jack Moir
WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
The WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series has touched down in Finale Ligure ahead of the opening round of the UCI Enduro World Cup!
We took Josh Carlson out on day release to have a gelato and chat to some of the riders.
Race Coverage from Finale Ligure will be available on the evening of Sunday (12th).— WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
People have been suggesting it for years and Chris Ball is like "Don't bother me I'm too busy destroying World Cup cup DH."
I do not want to watch coverage or highlights, I want to watch it LIVE!