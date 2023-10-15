Video Round Up: Finals Action from Red Bull Rampage 2023

What a day! We couldn’t be more proud of Talus Turk and Jaxson Riddle. Stoked to see them put down their runs and cruise into the finish corral.



Talus showed truly veteran level composure after a mechanical stopped his first run. He was able to reset and go top to bottom while upping his tricks on nearly every feature, including a fully extended flip one foot can on his big drop. Landing him a 5th place for the rookie.



Jaxson did what he does best and linked together two smooth and stylish runs, getting sideways on everything and extending huge tricks.



We’d be lying if we said we didn’t shed some tears today, Rampage is a wild ride and we are so happy to see our athletes safe and stoked on the day! — Transition Bikes