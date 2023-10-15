Video Round Up: Finals Action from Red Bull Rampage 2023

Red Bull Rampage provided more incredible sends as finals featured some wild runs. We will keep this article updated with videos as they come in, check out all the action so far below.
Bienvenido Aguado Alba
|Finals day in Virgin, Utah, and the morning began long before the first rays of sun rose out of the red cliffs behind the venue. Bienve hadn’t yet completed a full run due to his crash on Wednesday, and the wind stopping play on Thursday, but he was motivated, more than ever.
"This week has been really tough, from limited practice due to weather, to a crash that sent me to hospital. I didn’t manage to ride my full line until the morning of finals.
The podium is always to goal no matter what competition. I’m really happy to receive 3 awards, but equally with my 8th place I reserved myself an invite for 2024. I’m really excited to apply what I’ve learnt this year and come back stronger next time.”— YT Mob
Transition
|What a day! We couldn’t be more proud of Talus Turk and Jaxson Riddle. Stoked to see them put down their runs and cruise into the finish corral.
Talus showed truly veteran level composure after a mechanical stopped his first run. He was able to reset and go top to bottom while upping his tricks on nearly every feature, including a fully extended flip one foot can on his big drop. Landing him a 5th place for the rookie.
Jaxson did what he does best and linked together two smooth and stylish runs, getting sideways on everything and extending huge tricks.
We’d be lying if we said we didn’t shed some tears today, Rampage is a wild ride and we are so happy to see our athletes safe and stoked on the day!— Transition Bikes
Clemens Kaudela
|This event is not for the faint of heart and these riders lay it all on the line for a shot to be on top and to show the fans what they in their bag of tricks. Clemens Kaudela laid it all out there this event, but came up a bit short and results in a big crash.— GoPro
Talus Turk
|First Rampage ever for the Rookie rider, Talus Turk, but he doesnt let that get in the way and shows why he belongs.— GoPro
Thomas Genon