Video Round Up: Finals Action from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Lenzerheide brought the goods providing an incredible way to open the World Cup season. Check out all the action from a wild day of racing below.
Bernard Kerr
Well sports fans the groms are here and they are flying...a messey run but solid enough for round 1.
Enjoy sports fans and see you next week in Leogang!— Bernard Kerr
FullAttack
Dialed
It's race day in Lenzerheide, and for the first time, we have both semi finals and finals in the same day.— Fox
Danny Hart's Race POV
Thibault Laly
Dean Lucas
Well unfortunately I didn't get to line yesterday but I thought I might as well get some shots in practice and the semi-finals. It is always hard watching from the side but I thought id make the best out of a bad situation by filming a raw.— Dean Lucas
Story Of The Race with Ben Cathro
The biggest stories from the first round of the downhill World Cup in Switzerland.
Rachel Atherton's Winning Run
Rachel Atherton, the queen of downhill was back like she had never left, putting down a faultless performance aboard her own named Atherton Bike to take the win in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Check out her GoPro winning run!—UCI Mountain Bike World Series
0 Comments