Video Round Up: Finals Day Washout from Red Bull Hardline 2023

After the cancellation of this year's Red Bull Hardline
, we have rounded up the video coverage from the final day of the 2023 event.
Bernard Kerr
|It's a sad sad day sports fans....the event of the year has been cancelled due to terrible -ish weather. It's been wet and windy and an emotional roller coaster...come along for finals day with lada man and crew and hopefully this gives you some insight into what went on today and behind the scenes...
Enjoy. peace and love.— Bernard Kerr
Jenna Hastings
|Well sports fans... that wasn't the way anyone wanted it to go. cancelled hardline isn't what anyone wanted but we have to put everyone's safety first at the end of the day. the weather didn't play ball all week but some riding and watching the girls absolutely rip it up was pretty cool!— Jenna Hastings
Thibault Laly
FullAttack