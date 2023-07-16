Video Round Up: Finals Day Washout from Red Bull Hardline 2023

Jul 16, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the cancellation of this year's Red Bull Hardline, we have rounded up the video coverage from the final day of the 2023 event.


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesIt's a sad sad day sports fans....the event of the year has been cancelled due to terrible -ish weather. It's been wet and windy and an emotional roller coaster...come along for finals day with lada man and crew and hopefully this gives you some insight into what went on today and behind the scenes...

Enjoy. peace and love. Bernard Kerr


Jenna Hastings


bigquotesWell sports fans... that wasn't the way anyone wanted it to go. cancelled hardline isn't what anyone wanted but we have to put everyone's safety first at the end of the day. the weather didn't play ball all week but some riding and watching the girls absolutely rip it up was pretty cool! Jenna Hastings


Thibault Laly



FullAttack




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Hardline Hardline 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,527 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: SRAM's New GX Transmission
73561 views
Welcome to the 2023 Value Bike Field Test
70196 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Pinkbike's Editors Actually Carry on Rides
46389 views
Value Field Test: GT Sensor Comp
34493 views
Deviate Cycles' High Pivot Titanium Prototypes
31603 views
2 Unique Mountain Bikes from the Enve Builder Roundup
30957 views
Transition Issues Voluntary Recall of TR11 Alloy Frames
29545 views
Value Field Test: YT Capra Core 1 MX
29194 views

4 Comments
  • 3 0
 Most important news here is that Warner has offered his services for free to the BBC for Worlds. If it doesn't happen, forget Hugh Edwards, this is what the public should be getting outraged about.
  • 1 0
 So, who actually pulls the plug on the event? Or is it a collective riders agreement? Bernard is crazy hitting that in the wet!!
  • 1 0
 Bernards confidence is unmatched the overtake ☠️☠️ Guy is on smoke
  • 1 0
 NOPE!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.054651
Mobile Version of Website