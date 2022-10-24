Video Round Up: Finals Highlights, POVs & More from Red Bull Rampage 2022

Catch up on all the action from finals at Red Bull Rampage 2022. Keep checking back here as more videos are released from finals.
Finals Highlights:
The latest edition of the biggest and baddest show in mountain biking went off on the rugged slopes of Virgin, Utah. Catch up on all of the highlights from Finals at Red Bull Rampage 2022.
Kyle Strait:
|Everything was coming together for our finals run, but sometimes, when testing your features, things don't always go to plan. I don't know if I'm more bummed that I couldn't make my finals run, or that fact that this is the first Rampage I missed. Either way surgery went well and the road to recovery has already began. Going to be a rough couple months, but looking forward to healing up and getting back to riding.—Kyle Strait
Top 3 Runs:
|This year marked the 16th edition of the legendary freeride mountain bike event and Red Bull Rampage 2022 did not disappoint. Canadian Brett Rheeder triumphed on a near perfect day in Virgin, Utah, with a run that combined technical trick mastery with pure flow. Watch Rheeder's winning run in the video player above.
The judging panel awarded Rheeder a score of 90.66 on his first and only run down the mountain. Szymon Godziek finished as the runner-up with a score of 86.33 and taking home third place and the last podium spot was Brandon Semenuk with a score of 84.00.— Red Bull Bike
Replay:
|Red Bull Rampage returns to the steep and unforgiving terrain of south-west Utah in 2022! On Friday, October 21, the premier big-mountain freeride event will showcase the world’s top riders as they take-on some of the wildest lines in mountain biking. Be ready!
00:00 Intro
02:16 The Dig Process
10:34 Judging Criteria
14:05 William Robert
18:22 Carson Storch
25:05 Andreu Lacondeguy
32:47 Dylan Stark
45:19 Tom Van Steenbergen
55:26 DJ Brandt
01:02:22 Brett Rheeder
01:11:40 Szymon Godziek
01:19:31 Jaxson Riddle
01:26:07 Ethan Nell
01:31:50 Thomas Genon
01:38:33 Tyler McCaul
01:47:20 Cam Zink
01:57:15 Reed Boggs
02:04:24 Kurt Sorge
02:10:20 Brandon Semenuk— Red Bull
