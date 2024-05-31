Powered by Outside

[UPDATED] Video Round Up: Practice Sessions at Red Bull Hardline 2024

Jun 1, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Practice is wrapped up at Red Bull Hardline Wales with riders ticking off the huge features on the revised course.


Day 2 Practice

Bernard Kerr



bigquotesThe flying bulls came to start the day off with the most insane experience ever ON THEIR DC-6 PRIVATE CROME PLANE - we buzzed the tower and flew the mach loop...the fact mountain biking has got me here is the most unreal and surreal feeling....truly feel so lucky and stoked!

We then also did some full runs of the track!Bernard Kerr


Jack Moir



bigquotesDay 3 at Hardline Wales! The entire track is now ticked off for the boys after a late start and plenty of wind delays. Onto the full runs tomorrow!Jack Moir


Adam Brayton



Gee Atherton POV



bigquotes2018 Hardline Winner and double Downhill MTB World Champion Gee Atherton takes on the toughest Downhill course in the world.

This is Red Bull Hardline's 10th year in the Dyfi Valley and there's a new look to the track with an entirely fresh top section... complete with sharp and jagged rocks and huge rock rolls straight out of the gate ...

This is Red Bull Hardline at its finest... its most technically challenging and its most terrifying ...

Jump on board the Atherton A200 with Gee and watch the action filmed on insta360 X3The Athertons


Day 1 Practice

Bernard Kerr



bigquotesIt's day one of Red Bull Hardline and everything was hit so jump on board with myself and the INSTA 360 ace pro...and now Ive learnt how to export in the correct settings...my fault on yesterday's, not the camera!!!

Enjoy sports fans!Bernard Kerr


Brendan Fairclough



bigquotesDay 2 here at RedBull hardline and we have ridden every future. The downhill bikes are taking a thrashing along with the body on this super hard landings.

So stoked and on to day 3.Brendan Fairclough


Ed Masters



bigquotesIt's always bigger in person. Fair play to everyone sending it out there, this s**t is the real deal.Ed Masters


Jenna Hastings



bigquotesfirst hits here at redbull hardline and the girls absolutely SENDING IT!! wild and loose and a bit slick haha... this is no joke!!Jenna Hastings


Jono Jones



bigquotesNew hardline sections are so tough! Mud, rocks, and then the huge jumps to follow! Practice has bene difficult, with some bike issues but we're moving forwards. Sooooo good riding with Matt here!!!Jono Jones


Jack Moir



bigquotesDay 2 at Red Bull Hardline Wales! Our boy Josh Lowe out there doing it for the MOB!
The big send start today with the boys and girls ticking off some of the bigger features from the 90 footers to the road gap and then finishing off with the new super steep top section!Jack Moir


Thibault Laly



Adam Brayton



Sam Blenkinsop



Matt Jones



bigquotesThe first few days of Red Bull Hardline 2024 have been insane. Riding the new track and new features has been a huge challenge in the wet conditions and now the river gap is closed I have to hit the massive cliff drop which is so scary. I hit the road gap with Jono and it felt so huge again but racing this year is going to be a whole new test for me. Red Bull gave me the honour of surprising Ronan Dunne with his Red Bull helmet! Red Bull only sponsor the best athletes in the world and Ronan has proved himself - winning Hardline Tasmania and his first Downhill World Cup last month. Enjoy my course preview!Matt Jones


George Brannigan



bigquotesThe new track is insane and deceptively scary. Day one was mega!!George Brannigan



