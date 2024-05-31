[UPDATED] Video Round Up: Practice Sessions at Red Bull Hardline 2024

The first few days of Red Bull Hardline 2024 have been insane. Riding the new track and new features has been a huge challenge in the wet conditions and now the river gap is closed I have to hit the massive cliff drop which is so scary. I hit the road gap with Jono and it felt so huge again but racing this year is going to be a whole new test for me. Red Bull gave me the honour of surprising Ronan Dunne with his Red Bull helmet! Red Bull only sponsor the best athletes in the world and Ronan has proved himself - winning Hardline Tasmania and his first Downhill World Cup last month. Enjoy my course preview! — Matt Jones