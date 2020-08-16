Video Round Up: Flat Out Downhill World Cup Racing at Lenzerheide

Aug 16, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Although there is no World Cup at Lenzerheide this weekend we have taken a look back through the archives to find some of the best highlights from the last five years of racing in Switzerland.


2015




Inside a DH World Cup Mechanic’s life I Lenzerheide

by urteam
Views: 15,972    Faves: 71    Comments: 2


Norco Factory Racing - WC4 Lenzerheide 2015

by CreativeConcept
Views: 3,936    Faves: 18    Comments: 0


World cup Trip episode 3 Lenzerheide

by CKRacingMTB
Views: 1,224    Faves: 2    Comments: 0



4th world cup webisode with SM Mondraker

by ms-racing2
Views: 5,713    Faves: 12    Comments: 1


Radon Magura Factory - WC#4 Lenzerheide

by radonmagurafactory
Views: 3,845    Faves: 7    Comments: 1




Gstaad-Scott at the world cup in Lenzerheide

by velosolutionsglobal
Views: 15,871    Faves: 77    Comments: 2



2016




Wyn TV - Lenzerheide 2016

by pinkbikeoriginals
Views: 23,741    Faves: 44    Comments: 0


Wyn TV - Lenzerheide Race Day

by GTBicycles
Views: 17,516    Faves: 35    Comments: 0









Norco Factory Racing 2016 World Tour - Episode 4

by thomasgaffney
Views: 3,761    Faves: 11    Comments: 0


Bruni & Vergier Against the World - S02 Ep4

by CreativeConcept
Views: 11,819    Faves: 45    Comments: 0



2017










Dirt Propain Zelvy - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017

by PropainDirtZelvy
Views: 2,492    Faves: 8    Comments: 0




LENZERHEIDE WORLD CUP #5 - Canyon Factory Racing

by Canyon-PureCycling
Views: 5,398    Faves: 6    Comments: 0





2018 - World Championsips














2019

















