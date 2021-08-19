Video Round Up: Flat Out Racing at the Maribor World Cup DH 2021

The third round of the 2021 DH World Cup in Maribor provided some incredible racing action. Check out some of the action from race day. We will be updating this article with more videos as they come through.
|Maribor World Cup race day went off hard....unfortunately in the wrong way for most of the Pivot crew with Eddie crashing hard. Emilie got a solid 12th but the rest of us were sidelined.
The mens race was insane so watch us get hyped and enjoy the show!— Bernard Kerr
Words: Propain Factory Racing
What a weekend it has been for us!
In the morning Remy Meier-Smith finished his first World Cup Final with 4th place. Later in the afternoon, Henry Kerr takes his career-best result with 17th place in the elite field.
Just behind him, Luke Meier-Smith finishes 19th providing again that he’s top20 rider.✊
George Brannigan finishes 42nd with not a good run.
We take it! Thank you Maribor! Onto World Champs!
Video by gzela.eu
Photos by Nathan Huges
|Dusty and fast! This track was wild!— Troy Brosnan
|Maribor delivered us an insane world cup track with a lot of new fresh parts. Let's see how our riders, Camille Balanche, Monika Hrstanik, Benoit Coulanges and Alix Francoz manage their efforts during this world cup in Slovenia.
Vidéo : William Klock - White peaks Production .— Team Dorval AM Commencal
0 Comments
Post a Comment