Video Round Up: Flat Out Raw Action & POVs from Practice at the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

May 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The Fort William World Cup continues with riders getting their first laps on the revised course. Check out some of the action from practice below.


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesWe are back and healing over some dam rough rocks sports fans! Eddie had his fair share of huggers, Jenna killed it and we all had a good time with the rain, wind and sun! Bernard Kerr


Johannes Fischbach



FullAttack



UR Team


bigquotesJump on board with George Brannigan and Kye A'Hern as they take a full lap of the infamous and brutal Fort William World Cup track for round 2 of the UCI World Cup in Scotland. UR Team


Gamux Factory Racing



Thomas Estaque



Dialed


bigquotesIt's the first day of practice in Fort William, and the athletes start working with Jordi to fine tune their setups...including Rachel Atherton. Fox


Ben Cathro's Course Preview


Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly check out the new (old?!) track at Fort William.


Up To Speed with Ben Cathro



After three years, we are back in Fort William after the longest break from this classic venue since it was first featured in the 2002 season. Last time we visited the Scottish Highlands we were treated to incredible performances from Amaury Pierron and Rachel Atherton.The course has seen small changes, but is largely as to be expected - gruelling in duration and rough throughout.

Who's looking fast this weekend? Ben Cathro is not only racing this weekend but also serving up the latest news to get you up to speed.



