Video Round Up: Flat Out Raw Action & POVs from Practice at the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

Bernard Kerr

We are back and healing over some dam rough rocks sports fans! Eddie had his fair share of huggers, Jenna killed it and we all had a good time with the rain, wind and sun! — Bernard Kerr

Johannes Fischbach

FullAttack

UR Team

Jump on board with George Brannigan and Kye A'Hern as they take a full lap of the infamous and brutal Fort William World Cup track for round 2 of the UCI World Cup in Scotland. — UR Team

Gamux Factory Racing

Thomas Estaque

Dialed

It's the first day of practice in Fort William, and the athletes start working with Jordi to fine tune their setups...including Rachel Atherton. — Fox

Ben Cathro's Course Preview

Up To Speed with Ben Cathro

The Fort William World Cup continues with riders getting their first laps on the revised course. Check out some of the action from practice below.Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly check out the new (old?!) track at Fort William.After three years, we are back in Fort William after the longest break from this classic venue since it was first featured in the 2002 season. Last time we visited the Scottish Highlands we were treated to incredible performances from Amaury Pierron and Rachel Atherton.The course has seen small changes, but is largely as to be expected - gruelling in duration and rough throughout.Who's looking fast this weekend? Ben Cathro is not only racing this weekend but also serving up the latest news to get you up to speed.