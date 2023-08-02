Video Round Up: Fort William DH World Champs 2023

The battle for the rainbow jersey is on as riders are between the tape at the 2023 downhill World Championships. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.
Junior Track Walk & Practice:Ed Masters
Gamux Factory Racing Track POV
|Join Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Nevis Range, Scotland.— Gamux Factory Racing
Bernard Kerr
|We have driven and we are here sports fans.... Fort William 2023 World champs are on!
LETS GO!— Bernard Kerr
Dialed
|The team has arrived in Fort William for World Championships. With a hectic week on the horizon, everyone gets set up and prepared for the chaos.— Dialed
|As the rest of the teams get setup for World Champs, we hear some of the untold stories from Fort William past.— Dialed
Nina Hoffmann - A throw for the rainbow
|Meet Nina Hoffmann, the Santa Cruz Syndicate’s Queen of Downhill, arguably one of the most extreme disciplines in mountain biking. In this video, we’re inviting you to step into the mind of a true champion, from starting as a competitive javelinist to crushing it at the UCI World Championships.
This is a story of rising to the challenges life throws your way, of pushing the limits and finding courage and strength within. With the support of the Santa Cruz Syndicate and none other than the legend himself, Steve Peat, Nina has worked her way to victory at Fort William in 2022, alongside 4 UCI World Cup podiums spots.— Shimano