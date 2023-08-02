Video Round Up: Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Aug 2, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The battle for the rainbow jersey is on as riders are between the tape at the 2023 downhill World Championships. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.


Junior Track Walk & Practice:
Ed Masters



Gamux Factory Racing Track POV


bigquotesJoin Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Nevis Range, Scotland. Gamux Factory Racing


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesWe have driven and we are here sports fans.... Fort William 2023 World champs are on!

LETS GO! Bernard Kerr


Dialed


bigquotesThe team has arrived in Fort William for World Championships. With a hectic week on the horizon, everyone gets set up and prepared for the chaos. Dialed


bigquotesAs the rest of the teams get setup for World Champs, we hear some of the untold stories from Fort William past. Dialed


Nina Hoffmann - A throw for the rainbow


bigquotesMeet Nina Hoffmann, the Santa Cruz Syndicate’s Queen of Downhill, arguably one of the most extreme disciplines in mountain biking. In this video, we’re inviting you to step into the mind of a true champion, from starting as a competitive javelinist to crushing it at the UCI World Championships.

This is a story of rising to the challenges life throws your way, of pushing the limits and finding courage and strength within. With the support of the Santa Cruz Syndicate and none other than the legend himself, Steve Peat, Nina has worked her way to victory at Fort William in 2022, alongside 4 UCI World Cup podiums spots. Shimano



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Fort William World Championships 2023 World Championships World Championships 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,550 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2023
48300 views
Replay: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2023
43018 views
Randoms Round 2 - Crankworx Whistler 2023
41397 views
Dangerholm's Quest to Build the World's Lightest eMTB
37605 views
First Ride: 2024 RockShox SID Ultimate Fork
33693 views
Review: Cannondale Habit Carbon LT1
32418 views
Video: 14 Minutes of Insane Features and Heavy Crashes At The 2023 Tour De Gnar
32231 views
We Are One Composites' Prototype Downhill Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2023
32149 views

3 Comments
  • 7 6
 What a boring course
  • 9 3
 ur boring
  • 1 0
 why is this even a race? there's tons of better places to hold it





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037903
Mobile Version of Website