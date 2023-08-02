Video Round Up: Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Meet Nina Hoffmann, the Santa Cruz Syndicate’s Queen of Downhill, arguably one of the most extreme disciplines in mountain biking. In this video, we’re inviting you to step into the mind of a true champion, from starting as a competitive javelinist to crushing it at the UCI World Championships.



This is a story of rising to the challenges life throws your way, of pushing the limits and finding courage and strength within. With the support of the Santa Cruz Syndicate and none other than the legend himself, Steve Peat, Nina has worked her way to victory at Fort William in 2022, alongside 4 UCI World Cup podiums spots. — Shimano