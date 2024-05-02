[UPDATED] Video Round Up: Fort William DH World Cup 2024

The downhill World Cup series is back for 2024 as riders take on the classic course at Fort William with a few new additions for the opening round. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.
Practice & Timed training:Bernard Kerr
|Well sports fans....this track is on another level of fast this year! Strap in for a wild ride!
Enjoy sports fans!— Bernard Kerr
Thibault Laly
Ed Masters
|It's not always rainbows and butterflies at the Edbull office. Struggle street is where I parked up today but all things considered I had fun. Jump on board for a practice run to find out what not to do and bit of BTS from around the pits.— Ed Masters
Jono Jones
|Practice at Fort William World Cup! So wild. This track is brutal! A few bike changes and we're feeling goo! Arms are knackered! Huge thanks to Liam from Propain UK for the help with mechanic work - would have struggled without you mate!— Jono Jones
Jack Moir
|World Cups are back on for 2024 and we’re in Fort William for the first round of the Down Hill! Sun in Scotland, who would’ve thought?— Jack Moir
Tyler Waite
Preston Williams
|Here's a spicy one for ya! one of the longest and roughest tracks on the circuit and here's a first lap blind course preview its been a couple years since I've ridden here so boy is it different! even, smoother perhaps?— Preston Williams
Asa Vermette
|Follow along with Asa as he does his first runs at Round 1 of the World Cup series at Fort William.— Neko Mulally
Charlie Murray
|What a track! Bumpy, rough but a lot of fun to ride on the big rig especially following Sam Blinkensop. Thanks for the tow mate!— Charlie Murray
Sam Blenkinsop
FullAttack
WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
|2023 saw a competitive rivalry between Finn Iles and Loic Bruni all season, seeing both riders in the overall leaders jersey and battling it out for the top step each weekend. Ultimately it was Super Bruni that took home the overall title, but he now enters 2024 with a target on his back, and a fast Canadian on his rear wheel.
We caught up with the two ahead of the first round of the UCI Downhill World Cup in Fort William to learn more about their relationship and how they manage being rivals and teammates!— WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Track Walk:Preston Williams
|Here’s a quick little look of the track in fort bill for the opening World Cup of the year it’s looking like an absolute awesome track and I can’t wait to put tyres to dirt!— Preston Williams
Thibault Laly
|WORLD CUP FORT-BILL, avec le team Goodman Santacruz, let's goooo.— Thibault Laly
Bernard Kerr
|The sun is out and we are stoked to be in FT BILL for the track walk today!
Tomorrow tyres hit the highway...haha
Enjoy sports fans!— Bernard Kerr
Jono Jones
|I haven't raced World Cup for over 3 years! It's going to be eye-opening, but what a track to come back to. Fort William is brutal! Rocks everywhere and so much speed. The last time I rode the DH bike was for the Mexico Street Race so looking forward to working out the track and getting the bike set up perfectly. Practice tomorrow!— Jono Jones
Troy Brosnan
|As usual it's felt like a long off season back in Australia but now we're finally here in Scotland I'm absolutely itching to get on the bike and rip up this classic track!
Track walk action here and check back tomorrow for a recap of last season.— Troy Brosnan
FullAttack
UCI World Series
|Tahnee Seagrave describes Phoebe Gale as "the annoying sister I never asked for" but their relationship goes way beyond the fun we see them having in the pits.
When it comes to UCI Downhill World Cup racing you need the support of your extended family (aka race team) to be there to get you physically and mentally ready to be the fastest in the world.
We caught up with the duo ahead of the first round of the UCI Downhill World Cup to hear about how they operate as the fiercest competitors, but also the best of friends.— WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
|Ahead of the first gravity round of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, we caught up with the Scottish DH phenom, Louise Ferguson to learn more about her new team change to Intense Factor Racing, and what it takes to perform at her level.— WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series