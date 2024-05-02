[UPDATED] Video Round Up: Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 3, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The downhill World Cup series is back for 2024 as riders take on the classic course at Fort William with a few new additions for the opening round. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.


Practice & Timed training:

Bernard Kerr


bigquotesWell sports fans....this track is on another level of fast this year! Strap in for a wild ride!

Enjoy sports fans! Bernard Kerr


Thibault Laly



Ed Masters


bigquotesIt's not always rainbows and butterflies at the Edbull office. Struggle street is where I parked up today but all things considered I had fun. Jump on board for a practice run to find out what not to do and bit of BTS from around the pits. Ed Masters


Jono Jones


bigquotesPractice at Fort William World Cup! So wild. This track is brutal! A few bike changes and we're feeling goo! Arms are knackered! Huge thanks to Liam from Propain UK for the help with mechanic work - would have struggled without you mate! Jono Jones


Jack Moir


bigquotesWorld Cups are back on for 2024 and we’re in Fort William for the first round of the Down Hill! Sun in Scotland, who would’ve thought? Jack Moir


Tyler Waite



Preston Williams


bigquotesHere's a spicy one for ya! one of the longest and roughest tracks on the circuit and here's a first lap blind course preview its been a couple years since I've ridden here so boy is it different! even, smoother perhaps? Preston Williams


Asa Vermette


bigquotesFollow along with Asa as he does his first runs at Round 1 of the World Cup series at Fort William. Neko Mulally


Charlie Murray


bigquotesWhat a track! Bumpy, rough but a lot of fun to ride on the big rig especially following Sam Blinkensop. Thanks for the tow mate! Charlie Murray


Sam Blenkinsop



FullAttack



WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series


bigquotes2023 saw a competitive rivalry between Finn Iles and Loic Bruni all season, seeing both riders in the overall leaders jersey and battling it out for the top step each weekend. Ultimately it was Super Bruni that took home the overall title, but he now enters 2024 with a target on his back, and a fast Canadian on his rear wheel.

We caught up with the two ahead of the first round of the UCI Downhill World Cup in Fort William to learn more about their relationship and how they manage being rivals and teammates! WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series


Track Walk:

Preston Williams


bigquotesHere’s a quick little look of the track in fort bill for the opening World Cup of the year it’s looking like an absolute awesome track and I can’t wait to put tyres to dirt! Preston Williams


Thibault Laly


bigquotesWORLD CUP FORT-BILL, avec le team Goodman Santacruz, let's goooo. Thibault Laly


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesThe sun is out and we are stoked to be in FT BILL for the track walk today!

Tomorrow tyres hit the highway...haha

Enjoy sports fans! Bernard Kerr


Jono Jones


bigquotesI haven't raced World Cup for over 3 years! It's going to be eye-opening, but what a track to come back to. Fort William is brutal! Rocks everywhere and so much speed. The last time I rode the DH bike was for the Mexico Street Race so looking forward to working out the track and getting the bike set up perfectly. Practice tomorrow! Jono Jones


Troy Brosnan


bigquotesAs usual it's felt like a long off season back in Australia but now we're finally here in Scotland I'm absolutely itching to get on the bike and rip up this classic track!

Track walk action here and check back tomorrow for a recap of last season. Troy Brosnan


FullAttack



UCI World Series


bigquotesTahnee Seagrave describes Phoebe Gale as "the annoying sister I never asked for" but their relationship goes way beyond the fun we see them having in the pits.

When it comes to UCI Downhill World Cup racing you need the support of your extended family (aka race team) to be there to get you physically and mentally ready to be the fastest in the world.

We caught up with the duo ahead of the first round of the UCI Downhill World Cup to hear about how they operate as the fiercest competitors, but also the best of friends. WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series


bigquotesAhead of the first gravity round of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, we caught up with the Scottish DH phenom, Louise Ferguson to learn more about her new team change to Intense Factor Racing, and what it takes to perform at her level. WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Fort William World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,084 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
76159 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
69575 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
42759 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
42451 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
41849 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
41255 views
How Tight? Examining the UCI's Clothing Rules for DH Racing
38233 views
Martin Maes is Racing a Modified E-Bike in the Fort William World Cup Downhill
32964 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

11 Comments
  • 10 0
 Where are the "Dialed" homies?
  • 3 0
 (budget) cut
  • 4 0
 Troy is "itching" to get back to Fort William, good choice of adjective.
  • 2 0
 From that thumbnail looks more like Troy welcoming his new sponsor… Onlyfans
  • 1 0
 impressive to see Asa back between the tape so soon, didn't expect to see him first round. Gonna make for some close racing in the JR category!!
  • 1 0
 It’s always a laugh to see Pinkbike intentionally not link to what is probably the best DH videos published during a race weekend… VITAL RAW.
  • 1 0
 Is Brandon Fairclough back on world cup? His Youtube went quiet. Latest update was 2 months ago.
  • 1 0
 No he's done with racing it seems. Pretty sure he mentioned it after the end of last season and then a few days ago the ride companion guys were discussing his 'retirement' from world cups in their podcast. Probably quiet on YouTube because he was finalising everything for the release of Deathgrip 2 last week.
  • 2 0
 Any free live feeds for today’s (Saturday)action? Quails and Semis..?
  • 2 0
 clone her
  • 1 0
 no pictures of T Daprela , i wonder why ....







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034817
Mobile Version of Website