[UPDATED] Video Round Up: Fort William DH World Cup 2024

2023 saw a competitive rivalry between Finn Iles and Loic Bruni all season, seeing both riders in the overall leaders jersey and battling it out for the top step each weekend. Ultimately it was Super Bruni that took home the overall title, but he now enters 2024 with a target on his back, and a fast Canadian on his rear wheel.



We caught up with the two ahead of the first round of the UCI Downhill World Cup in Fort William to learn more about their relationship and how they manage being rivals and teammates! — WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series