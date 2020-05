Video Round Up: French EWS Rounds

EWS Val d'Allos - 2013

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 1:05:11.109

2nd. Jared Graves: +6.420

3rd. Greg Minnaar: +23.534



Elite Women -



1st. Tracy Moseley: 1:13:14.185

2nd. Cécile Ravanel: +1:16.408

3rd. Anneke Beerten: +2:35.961





EWS Les Duex Alpes - 2013

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Jerome Clementz: 32:54.738

2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +20.282

3rd. Sam Blenkinsop: +23.051



Elite Women -



1st. Tracy Moseley: 38:54.914

2nd. Cécile Ravanel: +15.328

3rd. Emmeline Ragot: +21.921





EWS Val d'Isere - 2013

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Jerome Clementz: 1:07:03.711

2nd. Jared Graves: +11.746

3rd. Fabien Barel: +31.726



Elite Women -



1st. Anne-Caroline Chausson: 1:17:23.223

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +47.791

3rd. Cécile Ravanel: +2:13.003





EWS Samoens - 2015

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Richie Rude: 48:24.836

2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +6.009

3rd. Fabien Barel: +14.447



Elite Women -



1st. Tracy Moseley: 55:12.712

2nd. Cécile Ravanel: +1:39.997

3rd. Anneke Beerten: +2:18.730





EWS Valberg - 2016

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Sam Hill: 44:34.45

2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +9.22

3rd. Jesse Melamed: +17.01



Elite Women -



1st. Cécile Ravanel: 51:34.74

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: +31.41

3rd. Ines Thoma: +2:22.83





EWS Millau - 2017

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Adrien Dailly: 47:41.66

2nd. Alexandre Cure: +18.33

3rd. Damien Oton: +26.10



Elite Women -



1st. Cécile Ravanel: 56:21.84

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: +1:34.20

3rd. Anita Gehrig: +1:56.61





EWS Olargues - 2018

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Adrien Dailly: 50:35.38

2nd. Martin Maes: +29.05

3rd. Florian Nicolai: +36.5



Elite Women -



1st. Cécile Ravanel: 59:52.49

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: +2:46.04

3rd. Ines Thoma: +3:05.35





EWS Les Orres - 2019

Results:

Elite Men -



1st. Eddie Masters: 43:31.79

2nd. Richie Rude: +0.94

3rd. Adrien Dailly: +14.38



Elite Women -



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 48:54.26

2nd. Raphaela Richter: +29.29

3rd. Miranda Miller: +1:52.63





Although the Olargues round of this year's EWS has been moved back to October we decided to delve through the history books and look at all the racing action from previous French rounds of the EWS.In the women's racing, Tracy Moseley was unreachable by the end of the race with a lead of over one minute on Cécile Ravanel and over two and a half minutes back for Anneke Beerten. After some punctures and mechanicals for some of the top riders, Nicolas Vouilloz took the top spot with Jared Graves coming just six seconds back.Les Duex Alpes saw more exciting enduro action with Jerome Clementz taking back his spot at the sharp end beating Nicolas Vouilloz by over 20 seconds. Tracy Moseley was once again at the top in France, although this time Cécile Ravanel came closer to the British rider with a gap of just 15 seconds.Reaching the tail end of the 2013 season, Jerome Clementz took another win in France with an 11-second gap back to Jared Graves and over thirty seconds back to third-placed Fabien Barel. In the women's race ACC reached the top step of the podium with an impressive 47-second lead. Cécile Ravanel took third although she was over two minutes behind ACC.Samoens saw a return to France in 2015 and the event provided some classic French enduro racing. Richie Rude took the win in the men's race although Nicolas Vouilloz was biting at his heels just six seconds back. The women's racing saw Tracy Moseley and Cécile Ravanel at the sharp end with Moseley managing to find over a minute and a half on Ravanel.For 2016 the EWS arrived in Valberg where Sam Hill took a strong win against Nicolas Vouilloz with Canadian rider, Jesse Melamed, securing the third spot of the podium, 17 seconds back. Cécile Ravanel was unstoppable in Valberg ensuring she took a large winning margin by the end of the race. Isabeau Courdurier came closest out of all the women but she was still over thirty seconds back from Ravanel.The race in Millau was a mud bath with riders battling against the extremely tough conditions. In the men's racing, the French mastered the conditions for a French top three. Adrien Dailly bested the wet and wild race with an 18 second lead over Alexandre Cure. Cécile Ravanel handled the mud best in the women race taking over a minute and a half out of Isabeau Courdurier's time.Olargues provided some incredible racing in 2018 with some of the toughest stages in EWS history. In the men's racing, there was plenty of drama after Richie Rude was stripped of his win following a failed drugs test . Adrien Dailly, therefore, took the win with Martin Maes and Florian Nicolai all falling around 30 seconds off the pace. Cécile Ravanel continued her winning streak with a performance that saw her take the win on seven of the eight stages.Les Orres provided some of the closest racing we saw in 2019 with Ed Masters putting in an amazing performance seeing him take the win by justseconds over Richie Rude. Isabeau Courdurier secured her fifth victory in 2019 with a dominant performance.