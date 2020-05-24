Video Round Up: French EWS Rounds

Although the Olargues round of this year's EWS has been moved back to October we decided to delve through the history books and look at all the racing action from previous French rounds of the EWS.
EWS Val d'Allos - 2013
In the women's racing, Tracy Moseley was unreachable by the end of the race with a lead of over one minute on Cécile Ravanel and over two and a half minutes back for Anneke Beerten. After some punctures and mechanicals for some of the top riders, Nicolas Vouilloz took the top spot with Jared Graves coming just six seconds back. Results:
Elite Men -
1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 1:05:11.109
2nd. Jared Graves: +6.420
3rd. Greg Minnaar: +23.534
Elite Women -
1st. Tracy Moseley: 1:13:14.185
2nd. Cécile Ravanel: +1:16.408
3rd. Anneke Beerten: +2:35.961
EWS Les Duex Alpes - 2013
Les Duex Alpes saw more exciting enduro action with Jerome Clementz taking back his spot at the sharp end beating Nicolas Vouilloz by over 20 seconds. Tracy Moseley was once again at the top in France, although this time Cécile Ravanel came closer to the British rider with a gap of just 15 seconds. Results:
Elite Men -
1st. Jerome Clementz: 32:54.738
2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +20.282
3rd. Sam Blenkinsop: +23.051
Elite Women -
1st. Tracy Moseley: 38:54.914
2nd. Cécile Ravanel: +15.328
3rd. Emmeline Ragot: +21.921
EWS Val d'Isere - 2013
Reaching the tail end of the 2013 season, Jerome Clementz took another win in France with an 11-second gap back to Jared Graves and over thirty seconds back to third-placed Fabien Barel. In the women's race ACC reached the top step of the podium with an impressive 47-second lead. Cécile Ravanel took third although she was over two minutes behind ACC. Results:
Elite Men -
1st. Jerome Clementz: 1:07:03.711
2nd. Jared Graves: +11.746
3rd. Fabien Barel: +31.726
Elite Women -
1st. Anne-Caroline Chausson: 1:17:23.223
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +47.791
3rd. Cécile Ravanel: +2:13.003
EWS Samoens - 2015
Samoens saw a return to France in 2015 and the event provided some classic French enduro racing. Richie Rude took the win in the men's race although Nicolas Vouilloz was biting at his heels just six seconds back. The women's racing saw Tracy Moseley and Cécile Ravanel at the sharp end with Moseley managing to find over a minute and a half on Ravanel. Results:
Elite Men -
1st. Richie Rude: 48:24.836
2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +6.009
3rd. Fabien Barel: +14.447
Elite Women -
1st. Tracy Moseley: 55:12.712
2nd. Cécile Ravanel: +1:39.997
3rd. Anneke Beerten: +2:18.730
EWS Valberg - 2016
For 2016 the EWS arrived in Valberg where Sam Hill took a strong win against Nicolas Vouilloz with Canadian rider, Jesse Melamed, securing the third spot of the podium, 17 seconds back. Cécile Ravanel was unstoppable in Valberg ensuring she took a large winning margin by the end of the race. Isabeau Courdurier came closest out of all the women but she was still over thirty seconds back from Ravanel.Results:
Elite Men -
1st. Sam Hill: 44:34.45
2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +9.22
3rd. Jesse Melamed: +17.01
Elite Women -
1st. Cécile Ravanel: 51:34.74
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: +31.41
3rd. Ines Thoma: +2:22.83
EWS Millau - 2017
The race in Millau was a mud bath with riders battling against the extremely tough conditions. In the men's racing, the French mastered the conditions for a French top three. Adrien Dailly bested the wet and wild race with an 18 second lead over Alexandre Cure. Cécile Ravanel handled the mud best in the women race taking over a minute and a half out of Isabeau Courdurier's time. Results:
Elite Men -
1st. Adrien Dailly: 47:41.66
2nd. Alexandre Cure: +18.33
3rd. Damien Oton: +26.10
Elite Women -
1st. Cécile Ravanel: 56:21.84
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: +1:34.20
3rd. Anita Gehrig: +1:56.61
EWS Olargues - 2018
Olargues provided some incredible racing in 2018 with some of the toughest stages in EWS history. In the men's racing, there was plenty of drama after Richie Rude was stripped of his win following a failed drugs test
. Adrien Dailly, therefore, took the win with Martin Maes and Florian Nicolai all falling around 30 seconds off the pace. Cécile Ravanel continued her winning streak with a performance that saw her take the win on seven of the eight stages. Results:
Elite Men -
1st. Adrien Dailly: 50:35.38
2nd. Martin Maes: +29.05
3rd. Florian Nicolai: +36.5
Elite Women -
1st. Cécile Ravanel: 59:52.49
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: +2:46.04
3rd. Ines Thoma: +3:05.35
EWS Les Orres - 2019
Les Orres provided some of the closest racing we saw in 2019 with Ed Masters putting in an amazing performance seeing him take the win by just 0.94
seconds over Richie Rude. Isabeau Courdurier secured her fifth victory in 2019 with a dominant performance. Results:
Elite Men -
1st. Eddie Masters: 43:31.79
2nd. Richie Rude: +0.94
3rd. Adrien Dailly: +14.38
Elite Women -
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 48:54.26
2nd. Raphaela Richter: +29.29
3rd. Miranda Miller: +1:52.63
