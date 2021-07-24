Video Round Up: First Full Runs & Big Crashes from Red Bull Hardline 2021

Practice is done at Hardline and riders are starting to hit full runs on the wild course. Let's take a look at some of action as riders start to get up to speed on their first complete runs.
|If you watched the track walk video, you'll have seen that the 2021 Red Bull Hardline track is the most insane, biggest and most dangerous that it's ever been! There are new jumps, step-down berms and a road gap that has been made bigger than ever before. So the world's best pro downhill mtb riders are super nervous but excited to be riding this downhill race track. Due to my recent concussion and my enduro bike not being burly enough for this course, I won't be test riding any of the huge jumps. But I've teamed up with my twin brother Jono, and world cup racers Bernard Kerr and Brendan Fairclough to get some insane POV footage of the brand new Hardline course before race day and timed runs on Sunday to see who has the winning run.— Matt Jones
|Well it's been a hectic day here at Redbull hardline with myself having a massive crash first run and then Fishy also having a huge on the last jump! Sidelined after that we gave the rest of the crew some encouragement to get off the new step down!— Bernard Kerr
|It's the day of qualifying at Red Bull Hardline 2021, with the live race tomorrow to crown the gnarliest pro downhill MTB racer the champion of Hardline, the worlds most insane downhill race track. My twin brother Jono will be racing and has now ridden every one of the new jumps and features on the changed course for this year. The jumps are huge and all the riders have teamed up to ride this savage series of gaps and blind drops.
Red Bull bought 5 brand new pit bikes for all the racers to go head to head for an epic pit bike race in 5 teams, it was insanely fun racing around a field and watching everyone crashes on the mini motorbikes.
Enjoy some POV riding from Jono, Bernard Kerr and Brendan Fairclough just before we go live for finals and qualis today and tomorrow. Good luck to Bernard after a crash in practice today, he's super motivated to produce a winning run and make it 3 wins here at Hardline.— Matt Jones
|Continuing on from yesterdays upload I decided to finally get my downhill bike out of the van and do some testing and also a full run of the RedBull Hardline course. It is so insane this course, got everything I enjoy about a course in it, super stoked to be back racing it again. There's nothing quite like a proper gnarly downhill race.
However, after racing was the main event, Pit Bike World Champs, 5 teams of 5 racers with Le Mans start. You can imagine how it went down, one of the best things I've ever done during a race weekend for sure.— Brendan Fairclough
