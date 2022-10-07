Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Crankworx Cairns 2022

Crankworx heads to Cairns, Australia for the first time with a stacked list of riders and a packed schedule. Come back throughout the week for videos from Slopestyle, Downhill, Dual Slalom and more.
Downhill Women's Gold
Take a look at the winning run from hometown hero Tracey Hannah at Crankworx Cairns Downhill.— Crankworx
Downhill Men's Gold
Troy Brosnan left it all out there at Crankworx Cairns Downhill. Take a look at his winning run.— Crankworx
Kye A'Hern Downhill course preview
It's race day in Cairns for Crankworx and the team are raring to go! The track is fast. Kye made a small mistake in seeding in the rock garden but is ready to clean it up and go full gas.— UR Team
Speed & Style Women's Gold
Harriet Burbidge-Smith takes the gold during Speed & Style Cairns.— Crankworx
Speed & Style Men's Gold
Tomas Lemoine makes it 3 in a row on the Speed & Style course this season after his winning run at Speed & Style Cairns.— Crankworx
Downhill Qualifying - Jenna Hastings
It's day two here in hot hot cairns!! downhill seeding was on the cards today and so was speed and style finals! another scorcher of a day in the sun and she's lining up to be another one tomorrow sports fans!!— Jenna Hastings
Trek Official Australian Whip-Off Championships presented by POC Highlights
Trek Official Australian Whip-Off Championships presented by POC was too good. Take a look at the full recap of the event!— Crankworx
Jenna Hastings
Downhill practice and Ryans's CWXnext pump track on the cards for today! the weather wasn't any cooler and the downhill uplifts weren't any faster but it was a good day sports fans!— Jenna Hastings
