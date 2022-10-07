Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Crankworx Cairns 2022

Oct 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Crankworx heads to Cairns, Australia for the first time with a stacked list of riders and a packed schedule. Come back throughout the week for videos from Slopestyle, Downhill, Dual Slalom and more.


Downhill Women's Gold


bigquotesTake a look at the winning run from hometown hero Tracey Hannah at Crankworx Cairns Downhill. Crankworx


Downhill Men's Gold


bigquotesTroy Brosnan left it all out there at Crankworx Cairns Downhill. Take a look at his winning run. Crankworx


Kye A'Hern Downhill course preview


bigquotesIt's race day in Cairns for Crankworx and the team are raring to go! The track is fast. Kye made a small mistake in seeding in the rock garden but is ready to clean it up and go full gas. UR Team


Speed & Style Women's Gold


bigquotesHarriet Burbidge-Smith takes the gold during Speed & Style Cairns. Crankworx


Speed & Style Men's Gold


bigquotesTomas Lemoine makes it 3 in a row on the Speed & Style course this season after his winning run at Speed & Style Cairns. Crankworx


Downhill Qualifying - Jenna Hastings


bigquotesIt's day two here in hot hot cairns!! downhill seeding was on the cards today and so was speed and style finals! another scorcher of a day in the sun and she's lining up to be another one tomorrow sports fans!! Jenna Hastings


Trek Official Australian Whip-Off Championships presented by POC Highlights


bigquotesTrek Official Australian Whip-Off Championships presented by POC was too good. Take a look at the full recap of the event! Crankworx


Jenna Hastings


bigquotesDownhill practice and Ryans's CWXnext pump track on the cards for today! the weather wasn't any cooler and the downhill uplifts weren't any faster but it was a good day sports fans! Jenna Hastings


Max Fredriksson checks out the Slopestyle course




