Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Nov 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Crankworx Rotorua is back to close out the 2022 World Tour. Come back throughout the week for videos from Slopestyle, Downhill, Dual Slalom and more.


Sam Blenkinsop's Taniwha Downhill POV



Jenna Hastings


bigquotesCrankworx Rotorua has kicked off here sports fans! first up - the taniwha downhill in the Whakarewarewa forest. track walk and a practice session today, seeding tomorrow lesh goooo. Jenna Hastings


bigquotesSeeding today here for the first downhill at Crankworx!! slotted into p2, track is becoming quite dialled, crew is on point, and we are on for racing! Jenna Hastings


bigquotesLet's Gooooo race day babyyyy! super duper fun day out on the bikes, stoked with my result, and so so so happy for my guy Sian, a well-deserved win! excited to get into the rest of Crankworx week here in Rotorua!! rev it up! Jenna Hastings



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2022


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Scott Genius & Genius ST
73016 views
Burning Question: Why Are So Many Bike Manufacturers Putting Cables Through the Headset?
59280 views
Must Watch: Braydon Bringhurst Attempts to Climb the Whole Enchilada in '8600FT'
57022 views
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
51044 views
First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life
41440 views
Field Test: Evil Following - Stout, Stiff, & Snappy
41146 views
Field Test: Ibis Exie - Ready for Your Next XC Race
36000 views
Review Roundup: 6 Flat Pedal Shoes Tested for 2022
33638 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.013993
Mobile Version of Website