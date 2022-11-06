Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Crankworx Rotorua is back to close out the 2022 World Tour. Come back throughout the week for videos from Slopestyle, Downhill, Dual Slalom and more.
Sam Blenkinsop's Taniwha Downhill POV
Jenna Hastings
Crankworx Rotorua has kicked off here sports fans! first up - the taniwha downhill in the Whakarewarewa forest. track walk and a practice session today, seeding tomorrow lesh goooo.— Jenna Hastings
Seeding today here for the first downhill at Crankworx!! slotted into p2, track is becoming quite dialled, crew is on point, and we are on for racing!— Jenna Hastings
Let's Gooooo race day babyyyy! super duper fun day out on the bikes, stoked with my result, and so so so happy for my guy Sian, a well-deserved win! excited to get into the rest of Crankworx week here in Rotorua!! rev it up!— Jenna Hastings
