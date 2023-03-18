Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Crankworx Rotorua is back to kick off the 2023 World Tour. Come back throughout the week for videos from Slopestyle, Downhill, Dual Slalom and more.
Bernard Kerr
|Track walk and day 1 of practice here at Crankworx Rotorua and the track is INSANE WET - crazy / impossible is an understatement .. Loic Bruni is calling down the track as am I !
Enjoy the carnage and rut track Sports fans!— Bernard Kerr
|Crankworx has ruts like Redbud today for seeding here in Rotorua. Its a fun time though. Jump on board and watch me get sketchy and hit tree. The get smoked by Loic.— Bernard Kerr
Sam Blenkinsop's Downhill Practice POV
