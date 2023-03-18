Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Mar 18, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Crankworx Rotorua is back to kick off the 2023 World Tour. Come back throughout the week for videos from Slopestyle, Downhill, Dual Slalom and more.


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesTrack walk and day 1 of practice here at Crankworx Rotorua and the track is INSANE WET - crazy / impossible is an understatement .. Loic Bruni is calling down the track as am I !

Enjoy the carnage and rut track Sports fans! Bernard Kerr


bigquotesCrankworx has ruts like Redbud today for seeding here in Rotorua. Its a fun time though. Jump on board and watch me get sketchy and hit tree. The get smoked by Loic. Bernard Kerr


Sam Blenkinsop's Downhill Practice POV




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2023


Must Read This Week
Revel's DH Bike Concept Has a 3D-Printed Thermoplastic Frame
52819 views
Slack Randoms: Audi's $10,000 eMTB, Top Gun Musical Bike Builds, the Fall of Rollerblading & More
44901 views
Annie Ford Sets World Record for Descending the Most Vertical on a Bicycle
43893 views
First Look: Giant's Aluminum Stance E+ Uses Flex-Stays
41153 views
DH Bike Review: The Antidote Darkmatter Rides As Fast As It Looks
36854 views
Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
34508 views
Yeti Teases Carbon Dirt Jumper
30817 views
YT Launch Capra Core 3 Model
28221 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.052214
Mobile Version of Website