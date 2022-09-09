Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Red Bull Hardline 2022

Sep 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Red Bull Hardline is back and bigger than ever so we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the week for more videos from practice and Sunday's big day of racing.


Practice Day 1

Hitting the Huge Gaps:


bigquotesRiders take on the new Redbull Hardline features, from the cannon, the step up and the new 90 footers. Bernard goes down HARD but he's a tough cookie. Hardline is INSANE. Jono Jones


Jono Jones:


bigquotesRed Bull Hardline is like nothing else. The riders are on the hill and riding the road gap and other big hits - things are getting spicy!! Bernard Kerr


Trackwalk

Bernard Kerr:


bigquotesWe are here and its Redbull Hardline week sports fans! Jump on and check out every detail of the new track for 2022!!!!! Bernard Kerr


Jenna Hastings:


bigquotesThis track is insane. Red Bull Hardline track walk. enough said Jenna Hastings


Jono Jones:


bigquotesIt's time for Redbull Hardline 2022. I'm unable to compete this year but will be here all week covering the action. The new jumps are MASSIVE. Let's go! Jono Jones



8 Comments

  • 3 0
 Fair play to Bernard, that jump is huge. Glad he walked away from that. I can totally relate to the over jump, I once flatted a mean 4 ft table…..
  • 1 1
 It looked like his front rim just exploded on impact. Was it carbon? Wink
  • 1 0
 I mean... honestly... that's just HUUUGGGGGGGEEEEEEE stuff... a little brain like mine can't even get my head around it.
  • 1 0
 Holy crap that was a slam, went down like a fat woman on a cruise ship
  • 1 0
 The Bernard Kerr roving reporter touch on Jono's videos is ace
  • 1 0
 jono fucking rules
  • 1 2
 Is there any update on whether they are calling off? Can’t find any news
Below threshold threads are hidden





