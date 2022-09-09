Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Red Bull Hardline 2022

Practice Day 1

Hitting the Huge Gaps:

Riders take on the new Redbull Hardline features, from the cannon, the step up and the new 90 footers. Bernard goes down HARD but he's a tough cookie. Hardline is INSANE.

Jono Jones:

Red Bull Hardline is like nothing else. The riders are on the hill and riding the road gap and other big hits - things are getting spicy!!

Trackwalk

Bernard Kerr:

We are here and its Redbull Hardline week sports fans! Jump on and check out every detail of the new track for 2022!!!!!

Jenna Hastings:

This track is insane. Red Bull Hardline track walk. enough said

Jono Jones:

It's time for Redbull Hardline 2022. I'm unable to compete this year but will be here all week covering the action. The new jumps are MASSIVE. Let's go!

Red Bull Hardline is back and bigger than ever so we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the week for more videos from practice and Sunday's big day of racing.