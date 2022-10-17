Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 17, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Red Bull Rampage is back and returning to a classic venue so we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated until finals. Come back throughout the week for more videos from the dig days to Friday's finals.


DJ Brandt - Dig Day 3



DJ Brandt - Dig Days 1 & 2



DJ Brandt - Scoping Lines:



Cam Zink:



Kyle Strait:


bigquotesBack in Southern Utah for my 17th Rampage. This years venue is back to the 2008-2013 site, where I took my last Rampage win. Excited to get some digging on the way for the next several days to start sculpting our way down the mountain. Kyle Strait



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
69628 views
MUST WATCH: Pure Mayhem in Brage Vestavik's Sound of Speed
60696 views
Video: Hitting An Elk While Riding at High Speed
59392 views
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
55108 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Pike Ultimate
46124 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022
42527 views
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
42294 views
It’s Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas About Chainstay Length
42257 views

1 Comment

  • 5 0
 Bloody hell pinkbike, the Title gave me a mini heart attack because I thought I missed it!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008139
Mobile Version of Website