Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Red Bull Rampage 2022

Red Bull Rampage is back and returning to a classic venue so we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated until finals. Come back throughout the week for more videos from the dig days to Friday's finals.
DJ Brandt - Dig Day 3
DJ Brandt - Dig Days 1 & 2
DJ Brandt - Scoping Lines:
Cam Zink:
Kyle Strait:
|Back in Southern Utah for my 17th Rampage. This years venue is back to the 2008-2013 site, where I took my last Rampage win. Excited to get some digging on the way for the next several days to start sculpting our way down the mountain.— Kyle Strait
