Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

Jul 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
As the 2022 DH World Cup season continues in Lenzerheide we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the weekend for more videos from practice, qualifying and Saturday's big day of racing.



Trackwalk

Wyn TV:


bigquotesIt's the 4th round of the DH World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Wyn Masters walks the track to see what the riders think of the changes to the course. It's Wyn TV!

Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle GT Bicycles


Bernard Kerr:


bigquotesWe are back in the Swiss alps and Lenzerheide have changed it up with some new Loamer sections and fresh taping...come along with the Pivot factory racing crew and check it out! Bernard Kerr


FullAttack:



Johannes Fischbach:



Dialed:


bigquotesIt's track walk day in Lenzerheide, and we asked the athletes which other sports they'd compete in besides mountain biking. Fox


New Downhill Bikes at Lenzerheide World Cup:


bigquotesAs we get ready for what could be a novel dry race in the summer of 2022, we take a look at what new arrivals we have on the World Cup circuit. There are new bikes from brands both big and small but interestingly, there is perhaps an even greater extent of secrecy than usual. Pinkbike



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Are the track walks the highlights? I'd say timed training is if I have to speak for the masses





