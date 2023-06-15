Video Round Up: Track Walk & Junior Practice at the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

The Downhill World Cup is back for another packed weekend of racing. Check out what riders have been up to ahead of racing in Austria.
Trackwalk & Junior Practice:
Day 1 Raw - Edbull Media House
All the action from day 1 of the Leogang world cup. Low effort, high quality chaos as always from the team at Ed Bull Media House.— Ed Masters
Practice POV - Gamux Factory Racing
Join Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Leogang.— Gamux Factory Racing
Bernard Kerr
We are in one of the most picturesque places we get to race, Leogang Austria and what a treat it is.
Lock in for the week and Enjoy sports fans!— Bernard Kerr
Troy Brosnan
Just got here to Leogang for the second World Cup of the 2023 season and it's time to walk the track and spin the legs on some fun techy trails...— Troy Brosnan
Jenna Hastings
Leogang vlog number unooooo! carnage unfolded during junior practice, although I missed half of it... the juniors gooooo for it! enjoy sports fans!! although I forgot to flip the first clip whoops— Jenna Hastings
Dialed
It's track walk day for the downhill riders in Leogang, and the track is looking extremely dry and extremely fast.— Fox
