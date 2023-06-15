Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023

Day 2 in Leogang for the 4th round of the EDR Enduro World Cup series. Pit set up was the name of the game this morning followed by Texi being presented with his custom bike for this round. Inspired by his love for diggers and heavy machinery, this thing is very nice. Followed by a bit of shakedown from Mush as Jack stayed home to rest today for a big 2 days back to back. — Jack Moir