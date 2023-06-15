Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023

The fourth round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup is here and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this week. Come back throughout the week for more videos from Leogang.
Course Preview
Hop on board with GoPro and Isabeau Courdurier for a tour of the Leogang UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup. The perfect mixture of flat-out bike park trails and alpine, super enduro, rough and ready stages!— UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Raw Practice Footage
RAW action from practice day in Leogang ahead of the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup tomorrow. A massive day on the bike spanning 71km lie ahead of the riders!
A mixture of flat-out bike park trails and alpine, super enduro, rough and ready stages create the course which will make way for some incredible racing. With close battles between the front runners, it's all to play for, but only one rider can come out on top.— UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Jack Moir
Track walking for EDR round 4 in Leogang, Austria. Stoked on life because we got some new walking poles and were high in the mountains!— Jack Moir
Day 2 in Leogang for the 4th round of the EDR Enduro World Cup series. Pit set up was the name of the game this morning followed by Texi being presented with his custom bike for this round. Inspired by his love for diggers and heavy machinery, this thing is very nice. Followed by a bit of shakedown from Mush as Jack stayed home to rest today for a big 2 days back to back.— Jack Moir
It’s practice day, the whole MMTV crew is sick but we gotta push on to make the content happen! Laps with Texi and Letti made for a tough but fun day.— Jack Moir
