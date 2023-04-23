Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from the Lourdes DH World Cup Test Event

As the 2023 World Cup DH season kicks off early with a special test event in Lourdes, we have rounded up the videos we can find to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the weekend for more videos from the first test of the new setup for DH racing.
Practice
FullAttack:
Après les recos à pied de notre vidéo du vendredi, Yo et Flo de l'équipe FullAttack vous proposent de revivre en plus près de l'action les entraînements du samedi (raccourcis par la pluie) à l'occasion du Test Event DH 2023 à Lourdes...— FullAttack
After the recce on foot in our Friday video, Yo and Flo from the FullAttack team invite you to relive Saturday's training sessions closer to the action (shortened by the rain) during the 2023 DH Test Event in Lourdes...— FullAttack - Translated
Dean Lucas:
Day two here in Loures turned out to be a bit of a wild one by the end...
Started off really well with some really solid runs in the dry but soon took a turn when the heavens opened up and made the track here unrideable.
Praying for sun tomorrow!— Dean Lucas
Trackwalk
FullAttack:
La saison internationale de Descente démarre (presque) ce week-end à Lourde avec un inédit Test Event DH sur les pentes du Pic du Jer. L'équipe FullAttack est sur le front pour vous faire vivre l'événement de l'intérieur, comme nulle part ailleurs !— FullAttack
The international Downhill season starts (almost) this weekend in Lourdes with an unprecedented Test Event DH on the slopes of the Pic du Jer. The FullAttack team is on the front lines to make you experience the event from the inside, like nowhere else!— FullAttack - Translated
Dean Lucas:
Back to Lourdes today for the first proper event of the year, easy day getting media content for the up and coming season along with getting the bikes ready for practice tomorrow.— Dean Lucas
