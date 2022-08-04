Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022

Aug 4, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
As the 2022 DH World Cup season continues with the return to Mont-Sainte-Anne we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the week for more videos from practice, qualifying and Saturday's big day of racing.


Trackwalk

Bernard Kerr:


bigquotesWe are back in Quebec for MSA track walk after 3 years off the epic venue...some awesome changes so come along and check them out! Bernard Kerr


Dialed:


bigquotesIt's track walk day in Mont Sainte Anne, which means we get to take a look at this iconic downhill track, and ask the athletes about their first bikes. Fox


Dean Lucas:


bigquotesBack in Canada for round #7 of the world cup series at MSA!

Looks like it's going to be an even longer track than we're used to with the track looking like it'll be around the 4:30 mark. Dean Lucas


Jenna Hastings:


bigquotesOh we here at mont saint anne sports fans for round seven of the world cup circuit! sucks to not be racing, track looks fireeee. good luck everyone Jenna Hastings


Greg Minnaar Q+A:


bigquotesAsk and you shall receive.

We set Greg questions from the great fountain of entertainment, the ol' Instagram DM's, and the kind people of the said platform did not disappoint.

Moustache mascara, pushing Loic Bruni, Amaury and Loris off a cliff and what Greg's shower routine consists of. Real top-shelf fodder to kick things off here in Snowshoe. The Syndicate



6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Grab booze, watch these videos, everytime the word Sick is said take a drink. Be sick.
  • 1 0
 I actually only drink for "gnarly". Gets me drunk, but not quite as drunk
  • 2 0
 Who remembers waiting until the entire season was over then spending £20 on a VHS tape to see what happened at the races?
  • 3 0
 Come on Wyn! Upload!
  • 1 0
 As soon as I saw Wyn in Bernard's LSD with a mic rig I started checking ...
  • 1 0
 Minnaar: I'll still be racing next season. World Champs in Fort William might be the last...





