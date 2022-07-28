Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

What else is there to do on a blustery day 0 here in Snowshoe but get the oven cranked up and see what culinary wheel-based delights Laurie Greenland and Jackson Goldstone can conjure up.



Challenge of the day: recreate a Reserve X Maxxis wheel using cake mix, some questionable tubbed icing and whatever else the two can find in the vicinity.



Spoiler alert, it leaves a lot to be desired and Mary Berry hasn't handed in her resignation just yet... — Syndicate