Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

Jul 28, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
As the 2022 DH World Cup season continues in Snowshoe we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the week for more videos from practice, qualifying and Saturday's big day of racing.


Trackwalk

Wyn TV:


bigquotesIt's the 4th round of the DH World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Wyn Masters walks the track to see what the riders think of the changes to the course. It's Wyn TV!

Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle GT Bicycles


Bernard Kerr:


bigquotesAMERICA BABY...we are in the USA for the Snowshoe World Cup and its got some sweet changes, its wet and its gonna be wild.

Jump on board for the week sports fans and ENJOY! Bernard Kerr


Dialed:


bigquotesNow that the team has all arrived in Snowshoe, it's time to set up the pit, but this pit setup looks a little different than usual. Fox


bigquotesIt's track walk day in Snowshoe, and the weather is continuing to test the Fox pit. Fox


The Syndicate:


bigquotesWhat else is there to do on a blustery day 0 here in Snowshoe but get the oven cranked up and see what culinary wheel-based delights Laurie Greenland and Jackson Goldstone can conjure up.

Challenge of the day: recreate a Reserve X Maxxis wheel using cake mix, some questionable tubbed icing and whatever else the two can find in the vicinity.

Spoiler alert, it leaves a lot to be desired and Mary Berry hasn't handed in her resignation just yet... Syndicate



2 Comments

  • 1 0
 The other magic Mary
  • 1 0
 wrong wynTv link





