Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

As the 2022 DH World Cup season continues in Snowshoe we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend.
Trackwalk
Wyn TV:
Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle— GT Bicycles
Bernard Kerr:
AMERICA BABY...we are in the USA for the Snowshoe World Cup and its got some sweet changes, its wet and its gonna be wild.
Jump on board for the week sports fans and ENJOY!— Bernard Kerr
Dialed:
Now that the team has all arrived in Snowshoe, it's time to set up the pit, but this pit setup looks a little different than usual.— Fox
It's track walk day in Snowshoe, and the weather is continuing to test the Fox pit.— Fox
The Syndicate:
What else is there to do on a blustery day 0 here in Snowshoe but get the oven cranked up and see what culinary wheel-based delights Laurie Greenland and Jackson Goldstone can conjure up.
Challenge of the day: recreate a Reserve X Maxxis wheel using cake mix, some questionable tubbed icing and whatever else the two can find in the vicinity.
Spoiler alert, it leaves a lot to be desired and Mary Berry hasn't handed in her resignation just yet...— Syndicate
