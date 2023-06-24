Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023

The fifth round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup is here and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this week. Come back throughout the week for more videos from Italy.
Raw Practice Footage
It's practice day in Val di Fassa Trentino for the UCI Enduro World Cup! A morning downpour tried to spice up the riding but the tracks actually improved as the day went on, providing some all-time conditions!
Due to the weather practice has been split across two days. Riders got to grips with three stages today (two, three, and five) and will be practising stages one and four tomorrow.— UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Jesse Melamed
Jack Moir
Track walking for EDR round 5 in Canazei, Italy. The walking poles are out in the big mountains. Party Boi and Bomba make an appearance.— Jack Moir
Day 2 in Canazei, Italy for the 5th round of the EDR Enduro World Cup series. Shakedown day with the breevas in the big mountains. BIG CHRIS goes down like a sack of potatoes and party boy is BACK on the soul train.— Jack Moir
Practice Day Part 1 in Canazei, Italy for the 5th round of the EDR Enduro World Cup series. With a dooming weather forecast the schedule was changed from a 1 day practice to 2 days so we only did 3 of 5 stages today. Conditions were slick but had plenty of hero dirt in the mix!— Jack Moir
Ed Masters
A few slick anacondas wreaking havoc at the Canazei enduro world cup. 3 stages down today and 3 more tomorrow. Stay tuned for more action from the dad cam.— Ed Masters
