Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023

It's practice day in Val di Fassa Trentino for the UCI Enduro World Cup! A morning downpour tried to spice up the riding but the tracks actually improved as the day went on, providing some all-time conditions!



Due to the weather practice has been split across two days. Riders got to grips with three stages today (two, three, and five) and will be practising stages one and four tomorrow. — UCI Mountain Bike World Series