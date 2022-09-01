Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

As the 2022 DH World Cup season wraps up in Val di Sole we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the week for more videos from practice, qualifying and Saturday's big day of racing.
Track Walk
Wyn TV:
It's Wyn TV! Wyn Masters checks in with the riders to hear their thoughts heading into the final world cup race of the season.
Film/Edit: Jules Bellot— GT
Dialed:
What's your dream world cup location? It's track walk in Val di Sole and we asked the athletes this question.— Fox
Bernard Kerr:
It's World Cup finals time here in Val di sole Italy and it's looking like it could be a mudder.....jump on track and check out some lines with champs Jenna Hastings and Lois Bruni!
Enjoy sports fans it's gonna be wild!— Bernard Kerr
FullAttack:
Jenna Hastings:
Here it is ladies and gentlemen, the final track walk of the year - THE BLACK SNAKE here in val di sole ITALY! frothing you get racing here at the last world cup of 2022— Jenna Hastings
Johannes Fischbach:
Santa Cruz Syndicate:
"You can't be good at everything, ARR Lass"
There isn't always a lot going on on pit set-up day and we don't want the riders to spend all day enjoying themselves and riding their bikes, so we make them do challenges they really don't want to do.
For the final one of the year, we wanted to see who had a strong Picasso game. Nina Hoffmann and Laurie Greenland go head-to-head in a little drawing challenge.
Turns out Loz ain't half bad at a scribble....Nina, on the other hand doesn't need to quit the day job just yet.— Santa Cruz Syndicate
0 Comments