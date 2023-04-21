Video Round Up: Huge Sends, POVs & More from Darkfest 2023

Take to the sky from a birds eye view of Sams Reynolds top to bottom run sending it at Darkfest 2023.— GoPro
Tom Isted:
In this video I’m still out in South Africa at Darkfest as you have seen from the thumbnail I set a new world record Backflip at 120ft also breaking the longest ever dirt to dirt jump ever done on an MTB.— Tom Isted
Kade Edwards:
Kade Edwards showing us how it's done with creative angles for a top to bottom run at Darkfest 2023.— GoPro
Matt Jones:
Dark Fest is the most insane MTB event I've ever got the chance to ride. As a professional mountain bike athlete I've ridden all around the world but this event has the most crazy dirt jumps and features I've ever witnessed. Riding this event has been a dream come true. Especially seeing riders hit and trick the biggest MTB jumps in the world with double backflips, front flips, huge tricks and combos etc. The crashes have also been wild and I can't wait to see what the rest of the week brings. Enjoy watching my MTB freeride progression on my downhill bike, along with some sick MTB POV shots on the Insta360 X3 action camera. Legends— Matt Jones
Johny Salido:
Layin down the smooth 90ft Backflip like it's nothing. Johny Sadlio is getting his reps in at Darkfest 2023.— GoPro
Daryl Brown:
Clemens Kaudela:
Clemens Kaudela lays down a smooth Top to bottom run in this full course look at Darkfest 2023. 360's, backflips and big airs.— GoPro
Robin Goomes:
Robin Goomes throws it down for the ladies and puts down the 1st Top to Bottom run from a female rider at Darkfest 2023— GoPro
Sam Reynolds:
Darkfest continues to progress every year and this year, a 110 ft jump has been added. Sam Reynolds throws down a first hit on the 110 ft Monster-sized jump!— GoPro
First Hits:
Here it is, the moment we are all waiting for! The craziest riders in the world are here to ride the new and improved course! What's going to go down? All will unfold soon! Enjoy the riders arrivals, first impressions and first hits!— Sam Reynolds
