Video Round Up: Huge Sends, POVs & More from Darkfest 2023

Dark Fest is the most insane MTB event I've ever got the chance to ride. As a professional mountain bike athlete I've ridden all around the world but this event has the most crazy dirt jumps and features I've ever witnessed. Riding this event has been a dream come true. Especially seeing riders hit and trick the biggest MTB jumps in the world with double backflips, front flips, huge tricks and combos etc. The crashes have also been wild and I can't wait to see what the rest of the week brings. Enjoy watching my MTB freeride progression on my downhill bike, along with some sick MTB POV shots on the Insta360 X3 action camera.

Legends — Matt Jones