Video Round Up: Huge Sends, POVs & More from Darkfest 2023

Apr 21, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Riders are continuing to hit the massive features at Darkfest with some huge sends across the week including Tom Isted's record-smashing 120ft dirt-to-dirt backflip. Check out some of the action that riders have shared from the event so far.


Sam Reynolds FPV Drone Flythrough:


bigquotesTake to the sky from a birds eye view of Sams Reynolds top to bottom run sending it at Darkfest 2023. GoPro


Tom Isted:


bigquotesIn this video I’m still out in South Africa at Darkfest as you have seen from the thumbnail I set a new world record Backflip at 120ft also breaking the longest ever dirt to dirt jump ever done on an MTB. Tom Isted


Kade Edwards:


bigquotesKade Edwards showing us how it's done with creative angles for a top to bottom run at Darkfest 2023. GoPro


Matt Jones:


bigquotesDark Fest is the most insane MTB event I've ever got the chance to ride. As a professional mountain bike athlete I've ridden all around the world but this event has the most crazy dirt jumps and features I've ever witnessed. Riding this event has been a dream come true. Especially seeing riders hit and trick the biggest MTB jumps in the world with double backflips, front flips, huge tricks and combos etc. The crashes have also been wild and I can't wait to see what the rest of the week brings. Enjoy watching my MTB freeride progression on my downhill bike, along with some sick MTB POV shots on the Insta360 X3 action camera.
Legends Matt Jones


Johny Salido:


bigquotesLayin down the smooth 90ft Backflip like it's nothing. Johny Sadlio is getting his reps in at Darkfest 2023. GoPro


Daryl Brown:



Clemens Kaudela:


bigquotesClemens Kaudela lays down a smooth Top to bottom run in this full course look at Darkfest 2023. 360's, backflips and big airs. GoPro


Robin Goomes:


bigquotesRobin Goomes throws it down for the ladies and puts down the 1st Top to Bottom run from a female rider at Darkfest 2023 GoPro


Sam Reynolds:


bigquotesDarkfest continues to progress every year and this year, a 110 ft jump has been added. Sam Reynolds throws down a first hit on the 110 ft Monster-sized jump! GoPro


First Hits:


bigquotesHere it is, the moment we are all waiting for! The craziest riders in the world are here to ride the new and improved course! What's going to go down? All will unfold soon! Enjoy the riders arrivals, first impressions and first hits! Sam Reynolds



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Darkfest


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
54339 views
Slack Randoms: Square Wheeled Bikes, Sam Hill Shredding a DH Bike & More
47533 views
Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork - Sea Otter 2023
45774 views
First Look: Atherton AM.170
44088 views
First Look & Ride: Yeti's New SB135
40779 views
First Ride: 2023 Propain Tyee
39312 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Steel Hardtails, Trail Building Tools, New Brakes, & More
38721 views
Staff Rides: Matt Beer's Nukeproof Giga 297
37304 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.042652
Mobile Version of Website