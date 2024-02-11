Video Round Up: Huge Sends, POVs & More from Darkfest 2024

Its official, Darkfest 2024 is on! The riders have arrived and are wasting no time getting to work sending it on the step up. Jack Attack starts things off with a massive slam, but gets up like a champ and continues to shred as Nitro Circus' Kurtis Downs shows why hes one of the craziest riders in the world right now with some mad moto tricks! The boys and girls are just getting warmed up and this is just the start, so keep an eye out for some huge sends! — Sam Reynolds