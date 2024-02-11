Video Round Up: Huge Sends, POVs & More from Darkfest 2024

Riders have been hitting the massive features at Darkfest all week, check out some of the action that riders have shared from the event so far.
Sam Reynolds:
|Day 3 and the Darkfest action is really heating up with the boys and girls starting to get into the flow of things and get comfy on the world's biggest jumps with some full runs and some mad tricks and whips! Talus Turk has a big slam on the 90 and sadly broke his collarbone so make sure to send him some get well soon messages!
Filmed and edited by C A Greenwood— Sam Reynolds
|All the riders are here for Darkfest and are starting to acclimatise to the dust, hot weather and massive jumps! So that means not only some full course laps but some massive tricks from the guys and girls! Things are only getting started so make sure you keep an eye on all the riders channels to see more this week, it's going to be insane!
Filmed by Thomas Sandell
Thumbnail by Eric Palmer— Sam Reynolds
|Its official, Darkfest 2024 is on! The riders have arrived and are wasting no time getting to work sending it on the step up. Jack Attack starts things off with a massive slam, but gets up like a champ and continues to shred as Nitro Circus' Kurtis Downs shows why hes one of the craziest riders in the world right now with some mad moto tricks! The boys and girls are just getting warmed up and this is just the start, so keep an eye out for some huge sends!— Sam Reynolds
GoPro:
|The style master, Dylan Stark, laying one out and dropping the heat at Darkfest 2024.— GoPro
|Jump on a train with Tom Isted, Johny Salido, Matt Jones, Elisa Ruso and Talus Turk as they take us through the course preview for the Darkfest 2024 Event.— GoPro
|Tom Isted is a madman. Full send on first try and knocked down a 110 ft backflip at Darkfest 2024— GoPro
|Incoming! The @ruso.bros going full send out here at @darkfest_mtb
@eliasruso and @danielruso absolutely going for it with back-to-back double backflips on the lower section but pulled out last second. Good to see the fellas walk away safely from this one.— GoPro
|The ladies are getting a taste of the 2024 Darkfest Course, and Robin Goomes took the first bite out nailing the first top-to-bottom run for the women.— GoPro
|Bienvenido is back and in action dropping heaters at Darkfest 2024.— GoPro
Tom Isted:
|In this video, I'm still out in South Africa at Darkfest get a little bit more comfortable on the new bike but I might have got carried away and instead of just straight the 110 just flipped it instead and only just clearing the gap.— Tom Isted
Matt Jones:
|I attempt to ride the famous 110 ft jump at the biggest downhill freeride jumps in the world! Dark Fest 2024 has been unreal, the trick sessions and trains through the course have been amazing, but the real challenge on my bucket list is to ride the 110 foot jump, which is the biggest mountain bike jump in the world right now.— Matt Jones
|Dark Fest 2024! The biggest jumps in the world including the notorious 110-foot dirt jump and epic trick step up. This is my favourite MTB event ever and I’m here for a full week to ride and trick these huge downhill freeride jumps. The wind and weather has been challenging but I can’t wait for some epic trains and riding footage!— Matt Jones
Brendan Fairclough:
|Insane things have been seen today here at the world’s biggest mountain bike jumps. MTB is just on another level right now my mind is being constantly blown. Loving hitting full @GoPro laps with the lads and ladies.— Brendan Fairclough
|Day 1 of Darkfest and my brand new Scott Gambler downhill mountain bike got the perfect first run test. I was nervous as they've somehow made the biggest jumps here, even bigger again (for some reason) but as soon as I dropped in with Matt Jones and Tom Isted at 6AM in the morning, I knew I had to go full top to bottom on the first run at the sickest freeride event of the year, Darkfest 2024.— Brendan Fairclough