Powered by Outside

Video Round Up: Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Jun 6, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The 2024 Downhill World Cup series is back for another packed weekend of racing. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.


Track Walk:

Bernard Kerr


bigquotesLet's go sports fans we are back at the all-time picturesque Leogang for the 2024 World Cup!

Filmed on t Insta360 Ace Pro Bernard Kerr


Troy Brosnan


bigquotesWe're here in Austria for the third round of the World Series. Come behind the scenes of my team and see what's going on! Troy Brosnan


Jenna Hastings


bigquotesWe're back in this absolutely epic place!! where I got my first-ever podium and just the breathtaking views of Austria, we're off the back of an epic week at Hardline and this week is shaping up to be just as good! Jenna Hastings


Thibault Laly



Preston Williams




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Leogang World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,187 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
98962 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
93699 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
72526 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
62294 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
55698 views
Review: Forbidden Druid - Travel is Just a Number
55517 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
52099 views
Josh Bryceland & Sam Hockenhull's Prototype Cannondale DH Bikes - Red Bull Hardline 2024
35568 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031302
Mobile Version of Website