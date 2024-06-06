Video Round Up: Leogang DH World Cup 2024

The 2024 Downhill World Cup series is back for another packed weekend of racing. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.
Track Walk:
Bernard Kerr
Let's go sports fans we are back at the all-time picturesque Leogang for the 2024 World Cup!
Filmed on t Insta360 Ace Pro— Bernard Kerr
Troy Brosnan
We're here in Austria for the third round of the World Series. Come behind the scenes of my team and see what's going on!— Troy Brosnan
Jenna Hastings
We're back in this absolutely epic place!! where I got my first-ever podium and just the breathtaking views of Austria, we're off the back of an epic week at Hardline and this week is shaping up to be just as good!— Jenna Hastings