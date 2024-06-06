Video Round Up: Leogang EDR World Cup 2024

The third round of the 2024 Enduro World Cup is here and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this week. Come back throughout the week for more videos from Leogang.
Jack Moir
We’re back in Leogang for round 3 of the Enduro World Cup Season and we’re straight into it with a bit of track walk in the EPIC Bike Park Leogang. A bit of a muddy morning that quickly turned bluebird, plenty of bike park turns and some tricky tape jobs.— Jack Moir
Shakedown day in Leogang for round 3 of the Enduro World Cup Season. We had our boy Mush join for some mudder laps on a new trail for the bike park and some sketchy gaps were pulled for with plenty of cases all round. Let's go for practice day tomorrow!— Jack Moir
Charlie Murray
Welcome the first episode of Waffle-copter. Where we sit down with the greats to discuss everything from race week to bike set up.
In this episode we sit down with Ed Masters, Matt Walker and Ellie Hulsebosch to chat some rubbish about Hardline, Enduro and DH.— Charlie Murray
Leogang is getting well and truly set up for race week. We went for a cruise through the pits to have a quick chat to some familiar faces.
