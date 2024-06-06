Powered by Outside

Video Round Up: Leogang EDR World Cup 2024

Jun 6, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The third round of the 2024 Enduro World Cup is here and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this week. Come back throughout the week for more videos from Leogang.


Jack Moir


bigquotesWe’re back in Leogang for round 3 of the Enduro World Cup Season and we’re straight into it with a bit of track walk in the EPIC Bike Park Leogang. A bit of a muddy morning that quickly turned bluebird, plenty of bike park turns and some tricky tape jobs. Jack Moir


bigquotesShakedown day in Leogang for round 3 of the Enduro World Cup Season. We had our boy Mush join for some mudder laps on a new trail for the bike park and some sketchy gaps were pulled for with plenty of cases all round. Let's go for practice day tomorrow! Jack Moir


Charlie Murray


bigquotesWelcome the first episode of Waffle-copter. Where we sit down with the greats to discuss everything from race week to bike set up.

In this episode we sit down with Ed Masters, Matt Walker and Ellie Hulsebosch to chat some rubbish about Hardline, Enduro and DH. Charlie Murray


bigquotesLeogang is getting well and truly set up for race week. We went for a cruise through the pits to have a quick chat to some familiar faces.

We love hearing from you guys so let us know below if you want to see more of this type of content

Video and edit by John Turpin Charlie Murray


WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series




