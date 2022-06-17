Video Round Up: Leogang World Cup 2022

As usual, Leogang World Cup did not disappoint! Head behind the scenes with the CLLCTV Factory DH Team as Troy Brosnan makes his full return to racing after his broken ankle...
RockShox Trek Race Team
With little to no downtime between races, Vali Höll, Jamie Edmondson, and Tegan Cruz set their sights on Leogang, Austria for Round 3 of World Cup DH.
The pressure was on for Vali, as she was crowned the 2022 Austrian National Champ the weekend prior. Having sustained a significant injury at Leogang during World Champs in 2020, followed by a crash in her 2021 race run, Vali was hungry for redemption.
Jack Moir's Moi Moi TV
Track started to dry out up top and get a bit quicker for race day. The bottom woods didn't have time to dry though so was still real gnarly!
Pivot Factory Racing
Sports fans...it was a wild day with huge highs of Jenna getting here first ever podium with a 2nd place but then large lows with Eddie and myself crashing on good runs....Some luck and good riding is coming our way soon we just gotta keep on keeping on!
The Syndicate
We spent the day stalking Steve to make sure he was actually working and not just razzing his eeb in the mountains. Turns out he plays a very valuable role keeping the riders updated with track conditions, new lines, line options and everything in between.
SR Suntour Commencal Racing
Propain Factory Racing
Inside story of Propain Factory Racing - round 3 - Leogang. Maybe not the perfect weekend for us, but still having fun and waiting for another round.
Dialed
More rain in Leogang makes for a slow day at the Fox pit, and a very fast day on the track for qualifiers.
Adam Brayton
Angel Suarez
Cannondale Factory Racing XC Team
Full race recap from the Leogang World Cup weekend! Don't miss Mona's incredible battle back from a crash and Alan's fight for his best ever Elite World Cup result!
A strong collective effort by the entire Cannondale Factory Racing squad in Leogang means another round of World Cup racing with the #1 team plates on the front of our Scalpels!
With Simon Andreassen’s return from sick leave, the squad was finally complete again and excited to race together. It was all about the little victories in Austria as each member of the team battled through their own personal challenges to contribute to the team overall.
Mona Mitterwallner in particular showed incredible heart as she battled back to 15th place in Sunday’s XCO after a crash in the first corner of the race twisted her bars and ripped a brake caliper off her Scalpel HT.
Henrique Avancini led most of the muddy men's XCC race, finishing 4th and securing a front row start in Sunday's XCO race.
Alan Hatherly had a “mega day out” on Sunday – putting together the best elite race performance of his career so far. He paced the climbs beautifully while staying fast & smooth on the descents to finish 3rd. He now sits 4th in the world in the UCI overall standings with 5 rounds of racing left to go this season.
The team will reunite in Lenzerheide on July 8th for the next round of World Cup racing in the Alps.
KMC Orbea XC Team
In the heart of Austrian Alps, Leogang hosted the fourth round of the UCI World Cup 2022.
After various preparation races and some good weeks of training that followed the rounds in Albstadt and Nove Mesto, the riders were to meet again all together there. Unfortunately, Janika Loiv was missing. Hit by a car during her training two weeks earlier, she had to postpone the date of her return to World Cup racing to the next one.
The week was a bit reminiscent of Albstadt earlier this year with the weather: lots of rain and muddy track for trainings, then the sun returned for the weekend.
Friday's short track was starting to dry already. On a real small XCO course with a tough climb, Pierre de Froidmont earned a second row start for Sunday with a 15th place, Sebastian Fini secured the third row (after riding in the top 5 all or most of the race) and Malene Degn got a third row for the XCO also.
On Saturday’s training for the XCO, despite of the sun the track was still muddy and slippery. The riders had to set their lines for the next day’s race though, keeping in mind that it was going to keep changing and drying out.
As for every double-event (where you have XC and DH racing), all our XCO races were taking place on Sunday. It started with Luca Martin in Men U23. A little stuck at the start after a call in 26th position, he recovered well and signed a promising race which ranked him 11th. The Women Elite race followed, where Malene Degn got caught in a crash at the start. Here it’s been more difficult to get back but Malene kept a good focus, overtook almost 30 riders and finishes 23rd. In Men Elite, Pierre de Froidmont confirmed his solid shape by fighting for the TOP 8 during the whole race, finally crossing the line in 11th position, his second-best result on a XCO World Cup.
