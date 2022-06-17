Video Round Up: Leogang World Cup 2022

In the heart of Austrian Alps, Leogang hosted the fourth round of the UCI World Cup 2022.



After various preparation races and some good weeks of training that followed the rounds in Albstadt and Nove Mesto, the riders were to meet again all together there. Unfortunately, Janika Loiv was missing. Hit by a car during her training two weeks earlier, she had to postpone the date of her return to World Cup racing to the next one.



The week was a bit reminiscent of Albstadt earlier this year with the weather: lots of rain and muddy track for trainings, then the sun returned for the weekend.



Friday's short track was starting to dry already. On a real small XCO course with a tough climb, Pierre de Froidmont earned a second row start for Sunday with a 15th place, Sebastian Fini secured the third row (after riding in the top 5 all or most of the race) and Malene Degn got a third row for the XCO also.



On Saturday’s training for the XCO, despite of the sun the track was still muddy and slippery. The riders had to set their lines for the next day’s race though, keeping in mind that it was going to keep changing and drying out.



As for every double-event (where you have XC and DH racing), all our XCO races were taking place on Sunday. It started with Luca Martin in Men U23. A little stuck at the start after a call in 26th position, he recovered well and signed a promising race which ranked him 11th. The Women Elite race followed, where Malene Degn got caught in a crash at the start. Here it’s been more difficult to get back but Malene kept a good focus, overtook almost 30 riders and finishes 23rd. In Men Elite, Pierre de Froidmont confirmed his solid shape by fighting for the TOP 8 during the whole race, finally crossing the line in 11th position, his second-best result on a XCO World Cup.