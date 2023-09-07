Video Round Up: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

The downhill World Cup series stays in France for another week as riders take on the flat out course in Les Gets. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.
Track Walk & Junior Practice: Gamux Factory Racing Track POV
Join Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Les Gets.— Gamux Factory Racing
The sun is out here in the European Mecca of mtb...les gets is dry dusty and fast baby!
Enjoy sports fans!— Bernard Kerr
Moi Moi TV Les Get Downhill World Cup Day 1 Practice Raw Ft. Wyn TV First day of practice here in Lesgets for the world cup. Track is fast with some fresh sections!— Jack Moir
Moi Moi TV - Les Gets DH World Cup Track Walk
Track walk day with Mush and Sian. Loose dusty trail that’s had a few variations to the last 2 races on this trail will bring out some new lines and fresh dirt. Let's get into the action tomorrow!— Jack Moir
We've arrived in Les Gets, France for the third weekend in a row of UCI Mountain Bike World Series racing. This is round 6 of the series and we spent a day riding our trail bikes with the mechanics and then track walk this afternoon. Looks like it's going to be an awesome week!— Troy Brosnan
les get it sports fans we're back here in possibly one of my favourite places for 2023 World Cup! track is looking sick and I cannnnnot wait to ride tomorrow!— Jenna Hastings
Setup day is always pretty laid back, so we decided to hear some stories and memories from Les Gets races in the past.— Fox