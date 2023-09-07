Video Round Up: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 7, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The downhill World Cup series stays in France for another week as riders take on the flat out course in Les Gets. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.


Track Walk & Junior Practice:
Gamux Factory Racing Track POV


bigquotesJoin Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Les Gets. Gamux Factory Racing


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesThe sun is out here in the European Mecca of mtb...les gets is dry dusty and fast baby!

Enjoy sports fans! Bernard Kerr


Jack Moir


bigquotesMoi Moi TV Les Get Downhill World Cup Day 1 Practice Raw Ft. Wyn TV
First day of practice here in Lesgets for the world cup. Track is fast with some fresh sections! Jack Moir


bigquotesMoi Moi TV - Les Gets DH World Cup Track Walk

Track walk day with Mush and Sian. Loose dusty trail that’s had a few variations to the last 2 races on this trail will bring out some new lines and fresh dirt. Let's get into the action tomorrow! Jack Moir


Troy Brosnan


bigquotesWe've arrived in Les Gets, France for the third weekend in a row of UCI Mountain Bike World Series racing. This is round 6 of the series and we spent a day riding our trail bikes with the mechanics and then track walk this afternoon. Looks like it's going to be an awesome week! Troy Brosnan


Jenna Hastings


bigquotesles get it sports fans we're back here in possibly one of my favourite places for 2023 World Cup! track is looking sick and I cannnnnot wait to ride tomorrow! Jenna Hastings


FullAttack



Thibault Laly



Preston Williams



Dean Lucas



Dialed


bigquotesSetup day is always pretty laid back, so we decided to hear some stories and memories from Les Gets races in the past. Fox




